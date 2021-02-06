Xander Schauffele takes Phoenix Open lead into the weekend

Xander Schauffele fired a superb seven-under 64 to take a one-shot lead over Steve Stricker and Keegan Bradley in the second round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open on Friday.

Starting the day sharing sixth place after a 66, world No 4 Schauffele carded a quiet, blemish-free front nine with just a single birdie on the par-five third hole.

But the 27-year-old exploded after the turn, playing the back nine in six-under 30 to take the tournament lead at 12-under, with four birdies and a spectacular eagle three on the 15th when he drilled a 21-foot putt.

Ireland’s Rory McIlroy improved on a first round 70 with a 67 that left him at five-under, seven off the pace.

Fellow American Stricker, the US Ryder Cup captain who won his last PGA tournament in 2012, shot a five-under 66 in his bid to become the oldest winner in the tour’s history.

Starting on the back nine, the 53-year-old carded four birdies in a smooth front half and two more on the third and seventh holes, before stumbling with a bogey five on the last.

Bradley opened with four straight birdies on his way to a 65, while Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns and South Korea’s Lee Kyoung-Hoon were a further shot away at 10-under.

