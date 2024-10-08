Hatton’s victory in Dunhill Links a step in the right direction for reuniting the tours

Tyrrell Hatton’s victory in the Dunhill Links had a familiar feel, not just because he became the first player to win the event three times, but also because with 14 LIV golfers in the field it felt like tour golf again as it once was.

The Englishman’s presence in the tournament due to loopholes over appealing fines appears to have worked out nicely for all concerned. The DP World Tour are happy to have one of its stars back and gaining significant Ryder Cup points, Hatton is back playing the events he wants to play and LIV are happy that “their” player can come over and take the spoils.

There does not seem to be any lasting ill will towards Hatton from those who remained with the main tours. Shane Lowry joked about how he had a “few too many glasses of wine” with him at the Spanish Open last week, while Hatton said winning this week allowed him to skip the Andalucia Masters in two weeks and attend Matt Fitzpatrick’s wedding.

With PGA Tour CEO Jay Monahan and Saudi PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan playing together and seen hugging on the links, tensions appear to have eased. Rory McIlroy expects a resolution in the merger by the end of the year, but “that doesn’t solve the problem of where we find ourselves in golf, the schedule and everything”.

McIlroy expects the tours to keep “trucking along and doing their own thing” but last week showed it could be in everyone’s interest to have more crossover events.

Foxrock win The Irish Times Shield at Powerscourt

Now in its 97th year, The Irish Times Shield, a competition for single-digit handicappers, was held on Sunday at Powerscourt GC. .

Wind and rain made for tough conditions in Co Wicklow, but it did not deter competitors from the 20 clubs battling it out for the shield. A superb three-under-par 69 from Patrick Burke, who is only 16 years old, was the outstanding score of the day. The Foxrock golfer, playing off 2, turned in one under for his first nine holes then finished off in real styles with birdies on the 17th and 18th holes.

The long-time leaders in the clubhouse were Delgany GC on 101 points, William Walshe with a fine score of 72 off +1 handicap. But in the end, it was Foxrock who won with 103 points. With three out of four scores counting, Burke’s great score made a vital contribution to claiming the shield.

Winner of the nett prize was John Nolan from Grange Golf Club, playing off 7, as Burke took the gross prize. Another example of how golf is for all ages is that there is more than a 40-year gap between the two men.

In Numbers – 15

Tom McKibbin’s position in the Race to Dubai rankings, but most importantly with the top 10 players not already exempt getting a PGA Tour card for next year, he is currently ninth of those players. With increased points coming up, including the Race to Dubai playoffs, a strong finish to the season is vital. He plays this week in the French Open at Le Golf National.

Word of Mouth

“Blow it up. I don’t think there are many worse holes in world golf. I think it’s a terrible hole off the back tee.” – Bob MacIntyre is not impressed by one of the most famous holes in golf, the 17th hole at St Andrews, the “Road Hole”. The Scotsman went double-bogey, bogey on that hole at the weekend.

Dog steals Gareth Bale’s ball at Kingsbarns

One of the most memorable moments from the Dunhill Links came on Saturday when Gareth Bale hit a pitch shot into the green at Kingsbarns and a dog decided to go fetch and ran after the ball, picked it up and brought it back where it came from.

It is not the first time that happened as Kingsbarns, a similar incident occurred to Paul Casey at the Dunhill Links in 2012. While most saw it as a funny and harmless moment in the middle of competition, the Guardian golf writer Ewan Murray was less amused, tweeting: “Embarrassing. They wouldn’t let dogs scuttle around the centre court at Wimbledon. Shouldn’t be allowed. Attention seeking owners as much to blame”. At least the dog brought the ball back. In 1998, a seagull took Brad Fabel’s ball from the green at the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass during the Players Championship and dumped the ball into the pond. Cold.

Once again @dunhilllinks goes down as one of my favourite weeks of the year! Thanks to Johann Rupert and his team for all that you do and my playing partner Ogden for another year of friendship. – Tommy Fleetwood happy with his week in Scotland.

Lost for words! To win for a third time at @dunhilllinks playing alongside my dad is very cool. Thank you for all the support this week & a big thank you to the @DPWorldTour & all the amazing team at @alfreddunhill. A very special tournament at the @TheHomeofGolf – Tyrrell Hatton celebrates another win at the Dunhill Links.

Shot 69 to finish 14 under in tied 25th. Plenty of good play this week, I need to trust my game a bit more. As usual it was a great tournament all round. @dunhilllinks @DPWorldTour. Pádraig Harrington satisfied with a solid finish.

Know the Rules – Gareth Bale edition

Q: A dog runs across the green and picks your ball up on the green, what is the ruling?

A: The player must place the original ball or another ball on the estimated spot right under where the ball ﬁrst came to rest on the person, animal or moving outside inﬂuence, using the usual procedures for replacing a ball. The ball must be replaced by setting it down by hand on the required spot and letting it go so that it stays on that spot.

In the Bag: Tyrrell Hatton (Alfred Dunhill Links Championship)

Driver: Ping G430 LST (10.5 degrees @9; Mitsubishi Diamana TB 60 TX)

3-wood: Ping G430 Max (15 degrees; Mitsubishi Diamana TB 70 TX)

Irons: Ping i230 (3-6), Ping Blueprint S (7-PW) Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 120 X

Wedges: Ping S159 4.0 (50-12S, 54-12S), Vokey Design WedgeWorks (60-T) Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 3 Tour 120 X (50), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (54, 60)

Putter: Ping PLD Oslo Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x