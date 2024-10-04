Sara Byrne on course for first professional win a month after leaving amateur ranks

Ireland’s Sara Byrne leads the Calatayud Ladies Open by one shot heading into the final day after a four-under-par 68 in round two at Gambito Golf Calatayud.

The 23-year-old came out strong at the Ladies European Tour Access event, rolling in five birdies and a bogey. Three more birdies followed at the start of the back nine, undone by three bogeys near the finish, but Byrne nevertheless held her lead on nine under, one stroke ahead of Norway’s Tina Mazarino and France’s Marine Griffaut.

“I played solid again. The putts were dropping on the front nine. The back nine I struggled but that’s golf,” she said.

“Now I’ve just had a big lunch, I will take a nap, watch some Netflix and maybe have a wander in the city. I’m in energy preservation mode as I’m tired after a long couple of weeks.”

“I don’t mind being in the front, I just want to keep that mentality and go as low as possible.

“I came here with the intention to win. It would be a great start to my professional career.”

The Cork golfer was unbeaten at the Curtis Cup this year as GB&I beat the US in amateur women golf’s premium golf team competition before turning and could win for the first time just a month after turning professional.

Norway’s Tina Mazarino and France’s Marine Griffaut are tied second on eight-under-par.

Northern Ireland’s Annabel Wilson tied the lead with Byrne after the first day but fell well down the leaderboard with a 77 in round two.