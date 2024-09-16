Leona Maguire on Solheim Cup: ‘A bitter pill to swallow to be sat out for as many sessions as I was’

Golfing life goes on and, for Leona Maguire, that means getting straight back to work this week on the LPGA Tour where the Cavan player goes chasing a third career win on the tour in the Kroger Queen City Championship at Maineville, Ohio.

Maguire was very surprisingly used in only two sessions (of five) in Europe’s losing Solheim Cup to the United States with team captain Suzann Pettersen refusing to admit any mistake on her part for not using the Irish player more often.

“I’ve never lived my life regretting any decisions. You’d rather play with you gut feel and your heart,” said the Norwegian, adding: “You can always look back, but at the same time I don’t think we as a team have any regrets of what we did.”

When questioned further on Maguire’s lack of game time, Pettersen retorted: “It’s extremely difficult to sit any players on this team. The way it turned out, that’s how it turned out.”

READ MORE

Nobody can question Maguire’s fiery spirit and her MVP performance on her debut in Inverness in 2021 and again in Finca Cortesin in 2023, where Europe retained the trophy ably, showed how much she has the Solheim Cup in her DNA.

Maguire claimed Pettersen “didn’t give much reason” for being benched entirely on Saturday, theorising that it was because she was “a little too short and didn’t make enough birdies,” something she well and truly debunked with her five birdies in outclassing Ally Ewing by 4&3 in Sunday’s singles.

“I feel like I’ve been playing really great golf all week in practice, and it was a bitter pill to swallow to be sat out for as many sessions as I was, but I thought I got a point to prove, and I love the Solheim Cup, I love match play, and I really wanted to deliver a point for the team,” said Maguire, who will be aiming to make a fourth European team for the 2026 Solheim Cup in Netherlands.

For now, it’s back to the LPGA and doing it for herself.

Sara Byrne gets professional career under way

Sara Byrne celebrates at Sunningdale. Photograph: Oisin Keniry/R&A/R&A via Getty

Her heroics in the Curtis Cup certainly moved the needle for Sara Byrne’s bid to get sponsors’ invitations in moving swiftly on to the professional ranks.

And the Cork woman will make her Ladies’ European Tour professional debut in this week’s La Sella Open in Alicante, where Lauren Walsh – having a tremendous rookie season the LET, currently ranked 15th in the order of merit – is also in the field.

Byrne has also secured an invitation into next week’s Lacoste France Open in Deauville.

By the Numbers: 63

Rasmus Højgaard’s win in the Amgen Irish Open at Royal County Down moved the Dane to a career best 63rd on the updated World Rankings. Twin brother Nicolai remains ahead of him, in 49th. For Rasmus, however, there was also the bonus of jumping to number one in the European Ryder Cup qualifying for the match in Bethpage next year.

Word of Mouth

“She’s been a leader of this team for a long time. On and off, she leads by the way she prepares and the way she goes about her business. Who knows, maybe she’ll make another one?” – USA Solheim Cup captain Stacy Lewis leaving the door open for Lexi Thompson, who plans on considerably reducing her playing schedule going forward, playing in the match again.

A trip down memory lane to September 1972

Portrait of Lee Trevino of the USA during a tournament. Photograph: Tony Duffy/Allsport

Lee Trevino trailed Deane Beman after the third round of the Greater St Louis Golf Classic but didn’t seem perturbed.

“I’m just hanging in there,” quipped Supermex ahead of the final round, then – more seriously – adding: “I think I found what I was doing wrong with my putting. I shouldn’t have any trouble making some birdies (in the final round). I’ve got a very good chance.”

He was right.

Trevino’s final round 70 for a total of 11-under-par 269 was sufficient for him to leapfrog Beman, winning by one shot, to claim the tournament in its inaugural year for what was his fourth title of the season to add to his victories in the Memphis Classic, The Open and the Greater Hartford Open. The win earned him a pay-day of $30,000.

X-Twitter Twaddle

Win as a team, lose as a team. Very proud of each player and how we all fought to the very end today 🦁🇪🇺. Regardless of the result, a fantastic week with an amazing group of girls 💙@SolheimCupEuro will be back and hungry for more #onwards pic.twitter.com/fLswouCuOc — Leona Maguire (@leona_maguire) September 15, 2024

Win as a team, lose as a team. Very proud of each player and how we all fought to the very end today. Regardless of the result, a fantastic week with an amazing group of girls @SolheimCupEurope will be back and hungry for more #onwards – Leona Maguire taking the higher ground.

Thank you to everyone who made this week special. I always say it. The Irish Open is one of the best tournaments in the world. The course, the fans and we’re very lucky to have an amazing sponsor @Amgen. Roll on Wentworth – Shane Lowry loving it.

It was a pleasure to attend the Irish Open in Newcastle today, enjoying an incredible day of gold against the breathtaking backdrop of the Mourne Mountains. A huge congratulations to Rasmus Hojgaard on a hard fought victory! While it wasn’t to be Rory McIlroy’s day, there’s no doubt that he’ll come back stronger, as always. Let’s keep working together to ensure we continue hosting world-class events that put us on the global stage – Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill made a couple of visits to the tournament at Royal County Down.

Know the Rules

Q As a player was searching in a pile of leaves, they accidentally kicked and moved their ball as well as a number of the leaves around the ball. The player estimated where the ball originally lay and replaced it on that spot but did not replace the leaves before making their next stroke. What is the ruling?

A There is no penalty for accidentally moving the ball while trying to find it. In replacing the ball the player is not required to replace loose impediments (Rule 7.4 and Clarification 7.4/1).

In the Bag – Rasmus Højgaard

Rasmus Hojgaard of Denmark poses for a photo as he celebrates with the trophy on the 18th green at Royal County Down. Photograph: Jan Kruger/Getty

Driver: Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond (10.5°)

Hybrid: Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond U (15°)

Utility: Callaway Apex Pro (3)

Irons: Callaway X Forged (4-PW)

Wedges: Callaway Opus (52°, 56° and 60°)

Putter: Odyssey Ai-ONE Eight T DB

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X