Rory McIlroy edges up Irish Open leaderboard as crowds flock to see home favourite

Few spectator experiences can compare to watching Rory McIlroy, especially when he’s competing on home soil and in contention. The ‘Rory Roars’ that reverberate around Royal County Down this week have been like no other.

The world number three has a distinctive stride when pacing the fairways, but this week at the Amgen Irish Open it has a casual, more relaxed feel to it. Previously the pressure of performing in front of home crowds has been clear for all to see. The tension palpable for both player and his golfing congregation. But not so far this week, easy strides and smiles accompany birdies and eagles in Newcastle.

McIlroy set off in Friday’s second round in near perfect conditions alongside compatriot Tom McKibbin and defending champion Vincent Norrman from Sweden. It was greenlight golf for a time. RCD was there for the taking as a sun-baked links and near perfect playing conditions meant flags were still gettable despite being tucked away on some greens.

It’s easy to work out where a player like McIlroy is on the course, he’s like the Pied Piper that takes a crowd everywhere with him. Even those that are late to the party after spilling through the gates feed down the fairways like colonies of ants until they reach their man.

Rory McIlroy putts during the second round of the Amgen Irish Open at Royal County Down. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

By midmorning, the crowds around Game 17 were up to 12 deep and growing with each passing hole. It makes for a spectacle more akin to the back nine on the Sunday of a regular tour event, yet we’re only at the halfway stage. There’s nothing regular about McIlroy and his star appeal, he’s different gravy and everyone wants a piece of him.

Strained necks, mobile phones and the clambering for optimum viewing the other side of the blue rope is standard fare. Simply witnessing an idol at work is satisfaction enough.

“I’m excited to play in front of the home crowds and to have such great support,” said McIlroy after his round of one-under 71 that moved him to four under and one behind the early clubhouse lead. “I’m very fortunate, I feel like I get a lot of great support wherever I go. And when I get home and play in a place not too far from where I grew up – and with a chance to win the tournament – I’m always excited to play in that atmosphere.”

McIlroy has adopted a patient approach this week, fully aware of the pitfalls that await on the Championship Links at RCD. He gave himself 13 birdie attempts and each time the crowd willed his ball in the hole. He shaves the hole more than most with near misses. It’s like teasing the crowd while the player internally processes any frustrations.

Those near misses make the birdies and eagles all the sweeter when they disappear below ground. Take the ‘one against the field’ birdie at the 15th on the most difficult hole on the course. McIlroy got a great read off McKibbin before rolling home his first birdie of the day from 25 feet. For spectators it makes the hairs on the back of your neck stand up as the Rory Roar ramped up around the green. For McIlroy, he’s learned to control those emotions.

Rory McIlroy greets fans during his second round at Royal County Down. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

“I’ve been doing this for so long now I don’t feel it. You can’t get too high or too low, you have to keep as even-keeled as possible. I used to have big swings in emotion out there, but I’ve realised over time staying more level is the best way forward,” added McIlroy.

He was at it again on the first, his 10th, when he hit driver, eight-iron into 15 feet at the par five to set up an eagle. As if in slow motion, his ball rolled end over end before dropping into the cup. There was real momentum again and the crowd were buzzing.

“It’s always great for a national Open to have the home guys playing well. It’s good to have the home interest and see a few of us up there on the leaderboard. It’ll be fun to get the crowds going again over the weekend, it only enhances the tournament too.”

All of which means the Rory Roars will continue at Royal County Down as their favourite son has given himself a genuine tilt at glory on home soil.