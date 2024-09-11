Shane Lowry: My heart goes out to families of the victims of the Grenfell fire

Shane Lowry talks to the media during a press conference prior to the Amgen Irish Open at Royal County Down Golf Club in Newcastle. Photograph: Luke Walker/Getty Images

Shane Lowry says his “heart goes out” to the families of the victims of the Grenfell fire.

Lowry ended his partnership with the Co Cavan based construction firm Kingspan on Tuesday, a week after the publication of the report on the fire.

The former Open champion had come under pressure to end his sponsorship deal with the building materials company since the Grenfell Tower tragedy, in which 72 people died in west London in June 2017.

Asked ahead of this week’s Irish Open about ending his sponsorship deal with Kingspan, Lowry initially declined to add any further comment to his statement on Tuesday.

READ MORE

Pressed on whether he could have made the decision sooner, Lowry added: “I can’t imagine what those families have gone through the last few years.

“I’m not going to sit here and talk too much about it, it’s obviously a touchy subject and my heart goes out to them.”

Kingspan have been the subject of huge criticism from survivors’ groups over the years and were one of three firms who were singled out in last week’s report into how the 2017 disaster came about. Although the report exempted the firm from responsibility for the spread of the fire on the night, it variously found that Kingspan had “knowingly” created “a false market for insulation”, had used “dishonest strategies” and had shown “a complete disregard for fire safety”.

Lowry had been under pressure to end the sponsorship deal after a spokesman for Grenfell United criticised the golfer for ignoring calls to address the issue.

Ed Daffarn, a member of the Grenfell United group of families, told The Guardian that Lowry had the Kingspan logo on the sleeve of his golf shirts, which he described as “deeply offensive”.

On Tuesday evening, the group said: “We first presented Shane Lowry with the Inquiry’s evidence three years ago, so we are pleased he has made the right decision to cut ties with Kingspan.

“We now call on all other sports professionals to follow suit and play their part to create a legacy for the 72 innocent lives that were cut short at Grenfell.”