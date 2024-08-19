The Women’s British Open: Tee times, TV details, weather forecast, players to watch

When and where is it on?

The final women’s Major of the year, the Women’s British Open, will begin at the Old Course at St Andrews in Scotland early on Thursday morning. First established in 1976, the best women golfers in the world will be playing for the winner’s trophy and a purse of $9 million.

How can I follow it all?

The Women’s British Open is being broadcast live exclusively on Sky Sports and NowTV all week. Coverage will begin from 12pm on the Golf channel until conclusion of play. Round-by-round highlights will be available on BBC Two from 11.05pm on Thursday and Friday, from 11.55pm on Saturday and red button on Sunday.

What are the tee times?

The tee times will be posted here when they become available on Tuesday.

Who are the Irish players playing at St Andrews?

Leona Maguire and Ladies European Tour rookie Lauren Walsh are in the field for St Andrews. Walsh earned a debut maiden appearance in a Major through the current season eligibility pathway, which gave five places to players not already exempt for the AIG Women’s Open at the late-July cut-off point on the LET.

Leona Maguire will be looking for a change in her Major form after missing the cut in three of the four this season. Photograph: Paul Devlin/Getty Images

Maguire has had a mixed season so far which included her first victory in Europe, but also some disappointing performances including three missed cuts in the four Majors, and an illness-impacted Olympics that saw her last of the finishing competitors. In 2022, Maguire finished tied fourth at the Women’s British Open, only three shots behind winner Ashleigh Buhai, her best finish in a Major. But since leading the 2023 Women’s PGA Championship after 54 holes before finishing tied 11th, Maguire has not been particularly close to contending a Major, and she would need to find some form to match her best ever result.

Who are the main contenders?

World number one Nelly Korda has had an odd year. She won six out of seven tournaments in an ultra-dominant run until the end of May, when a 10 at a par 3 at the Women’s US Open, en route to a missed cut, seemed to rattle her confidence. She has not been in the top 20 since then. So punters might be inclined to look elsewhere, where the contenders include defending champion and world number two Lilia Vu, Evian Championship winner Ayaka Furue, last week’s Scottish Open winner Lauren Coughlin and Olympic gold medallist Lydia Ko.

What is the course like?

This is the third time the Old Course at St Andrews hosted the Women’s British Open, in 2007 when it was won by Lorena Ochoa and in 2013 when it was won by Stacy Lewis. There is not really much left to be said about the Old Course, which is considered the “Home of Golf” and one of the most famous golf courses in the world, with features like the Road Bunker and Swilken Bridge intrinsically linked with the game. Unlike the men’s game where there are fears that power will leave the course obsolete for elite golfers, St Andrews is considered a good test for the women’s best players and closer to the original intentions of how the course should be played.

What is the weather forecast?

It will be breezy all week at St Andrews, which should provide a test, with rain is expected on Thursday and Friday, clearing up at the weekend.