Tom McKibbin ticks Major boxes as he focuses on PGA Tour dreams

Tom McKibbin has ticked two out of four boxes this season in terms of his Major ambitions, playing and making the cut in both the US Open and The 152nd Open . . . but his attention switches back to tour life going forward in his quest to claim one of the 10 PGA Tour cards available through the DP World Tour pathway under the alliance with the US circuit.

The 21-year-old Belfast man assessed his performance as “very average” (he made the cut but finished in tied-66th) but he will have nearly three weeks off before getting going again in the Czech Masters in Prague next month.

But McKibbin also recognised the importance of playing in the Majors, after his experiences at Pinehurst and Troon.

“I think you learn a lot more playing in these events than you do any others, so it was good. I’ve learnt it’s about hitting more high quality shots [in the Majors].”

Currently 14th on the Race to Dubai rankings, McKibbin is one of those players in prime position to seal a card to play stateside next year which is the route taken by, among others, Bob MacIntyre and Matthieu Pavon, who both won already on the PGA Tour in their rookie seasons.

“Obviously I’d like to get one and want to get one [of the PGA Tour cards], but I’m not going to put too much pressure on myself to get one. If I play good golf, hopefully by the end of the year I can have one. But yeah, just trying to concentrate on playing good and hitting good shots. That’s all I can do.”

Leona Maguire tunes up for the Olympics

The transatlantic hopping continues for Leona Maguire this week for the CPKC Canadian Open in Calgary, Alberta which will serve as her last LPGA Tour outing in advance of the Olympics in Paris in a fortnight’s time.

Maguire has had a disappointing Major season so far, with only the AIG Women’s Open next month remaining, but has included the Canadian stop on her schedule before returning to Europe where she will be joined by Stephanie Meadow in a quest for a medal in Paris.

Word of Mouth

“He’s the second best player this year in the world. No one has played better than him in my opinion. He’s got two Majors. I don’t know if he’s won anywhere else before the PGA, but he’s been up there consistently, having chances to win. Obviously Scottie has got five or six wins and a Major, but what Xander has done this year, the consistency he plays with, he’s taken his game to another level. He deserves to hold that Claret Jug right now” – Billy Horschel tips his cap to Open champion Xander Schauffele.

By the Numbers: 2

Nick Dunlap didn’t get into The Open but the 20-year-old American, who turned professional after winning the American Express Championship back in January, secured his second win of the season when he claimed the Barracuda Championship on Sunday. Dunlap became the first player in PGA Tour history to win both as an amateur and a professional in the same season. He was unable to take his winner’s prize of over $1.5 million at the AmEx but did pick up the winner’s cheque for $720,000 for his win in the Barracuda.

On this day... July 23rd, 2000

From start-to-finish, Tiger Woods produced a masterclass and earned a place in the grandest of clubs when he compiled rounds of 67-66-67-69 for a total of 19-under-par 269 to complete – at the age of 24 – the career Grand Slam.

Woods joined an elite club of Jack Nicklaus, Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan and Gary of players to have won all four Majors (Masters, US PGA, US Open and The Open) and he did so with style and authority in a performance for the ages on the Old Course at St Andrews.

Tiger Woods putts around the 17th hole greenside bunker, during his final round of the Open Championship on his way to victory at St. Andrews in 2000. Photograph: Rebecca Naden/PA

“It certainly looks like somebody out there is playing golf on a different planet than the rest of us,” said Thomas Bjorn, who shared the runners-up spot [eight shots behind] with Ernie Els. “When he brings his A-game, he’s different class.”

The win gave Woods a first of three Claret Jugs and his performance included a rare feat through 72 holes of not finding a single bunker through the championship.

X-Twitter Twaddle

Congrats Xander . . . A two time Major champ and deservedly so. I felt I stood tall and gave it a good go today and all week long. I walked off the 18th hole after each round feeling I got something out of the day. Thanks for the support out there. Means a lot!! The dream of the jug is still alive – Justin Rose on his close call at Royal Troon.

Always a pleasure going across the pond and competing in @theopen Incredible test of golf this week and hats off to @xanderschauffele on the win! – Jason Day

Open Championship Silver Medal. A week to remember on the Ayrshire coast as Nairn member Calum Scott finishes The Open as the low amateur and takes the silver medal at Royal Troon. Everyone at Nairn Golf Club is incredibly proud of you Calum – A nice tribute from his home club Nairn Golf Club to the leading amateur, a student at Texas Tech, who has often visited Roganstown Golf Club teaching professional Geoff Loughrey for lessons.

Know the Rules

Q

A player’s ball comes to rest in a greenside bunker and is lying against a rake. Without marking the ball, the player removes the rake which causes the ball to move. The player replaces their ball on its original spot and makes their stroke. What is the ruling?

A

There is no penalty. Such a situation is covered under Rule 15.2a: without penalty, a player may remove a removable obstruction anywhere on or off the course and may do so in any way. There is no penalty, and the ball must be replaced on its original spot (which if not known must be estimated).

In the Bag

Xander Schauffele - The 152nd Open

Driver – Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond (10.5 degrees)

3-wood – Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond High Launch (16.5 degrees)

Driving iron – Mizuno MP-20 (3)

Irons – Callaway Apex TCB 24 (4-10)

Wedges – Callaway Opus (52 degrees), Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (56 degrees), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks Proto (60 degrees)

Putter – Odyssey Toulon Design Las Vegas Prototype 7CH

Ball – Callaway Chrome Tour