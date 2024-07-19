Open diary: Pádraig Harrington credits physio for longevity as he makes another Major cut

You’ve got to hand it to Pádraig Harrington, he has continued to remain competitive with the young bucks on tour.

The 52-year-old Dubliner again made the cut in the Open here at Troon and will aim for further upward movement over the weekend before heading on in quest of another win on the Champions Tour at next week’s Seniors Open at Carnoustie.

Of his golfing longevity, Harrington credited the fact that he was to the fore when bringing a physiotherapist and trainer with him since his early days on tour.

“It’s a different era for me. I got the uptick on the financial side of the tour when I came out. We have a room here, and there’s probably, in that particular room alone, more than 20 private physios who work on players. I had that from 1998. I was probably the first one, pretty close, to bring out a physio full-time here. That makes a difference for longevity.

“So it really is just a different time. The guys before me hit a few balls and went and had a few pints. It’s just the changing [times]. And I see that too because I’m on the Champions Tour and I look over at the guys coming out [on that circuit] and I’ve stolen a little bit of an advantage again because I’m at the start of that era.”

Ted Scott gets unfortunate bout of food poisoning

No mention of what the main course was which left Teddy Scott suffering from food poisoning and forced at times to lay down in carrying Scottie Scheffler’s bag in the second round ... even if the world number one’s sympathy extended to some mirth at his bagman’s plight.

“He seemed to feel better as the day went on. The doc here took good care of him. But he did not sleep very much last night apparently.

“We didn’t know if he was going to be able to go this morning, but he fought it out. You saw him laying down probably quite a bit out there, which was pretty funny.

“But it’s just one of those deals, you’re used to him being in one position, standing there by the bag, and then all of a sudden on number nine today he was literally sitting on the 10th tee for like 10 minutes while we were putting out over there. I didn’t even see him, which was a bit unusual.

“He’s a fighter. He did a good job today and battled through it,” said the player of his bagman.

Scott caddied for Scheffler’s win at the Masters this year, his third win at Augusta National having previously looped for Bubba Watson.

Scottie Scheffler of the United States interacts with his caddie Ted Scott at Royal Troon. Photograph: Warren Little/Getty

In Numbers: 153

The ticket ballot for the public to get tickets for next year’s 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush will run until July 31st, 2024 with registration required on theopen.com (Hint! It helps to include a practice day in the application if also looking for a championship day).

Raymie Burns on busman’s holiday for R&A

One-time European Tour player Raymie Burns aspired to play in The Open back in his heyday but never made it.

“I played in six final qualifying playoffs and always just missed out,” said Burns of his numerous close calls in making it into the field.

Ironically, he has now almost completed the Open rota – with the exception of Muirfield – in a busman’s holiday role as an on-course commentator with the R&A’s official Open Radio which provides all day coverage for those at the course (with their special radios).

Burns’ breakout back on tour is a rare thing these days. His day job these days is as the head professional at Malahide Golf Club. And, for good measure, he sported Malahide logoed jackets through the week.

Quote-Unquote

“I’ve always loved playing Major championships. I just wish I was more physically sharp coming into the majors. Obviously it tests you mentally, physically, emotionally, and I just wasn’t as sharp as I needed to be. I was hoping that I would find it somehow, just never did. Consequently, my results and scores were pretty high” – Tiger Woods on missing the cut at three of the four majors this year. The only cut he made was at the Masters, where he finished 60th.