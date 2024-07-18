Open diary: Early bird Tom McKibbin enjoys ‘cool experience’ on debut

Northern Ireland's Tom McKibbin in action on the first hole during his first round at the Open Championship at Royal Troon. Photograph: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire

It’s not just reality television any longer as Tom McKibbin got to experience The Open for real and it was all that he could have wished.

“It was a cool experience, just like what I’d see on TV before,” said the 21-year-old Ulsterman, who had an early alarm call – for a 6.46am tee time – and ultimately signed for an opening round 73, two over par.

McKibbin played in his first Major at last month’s US Open at Pinehurst, where he finished tied-41st.

Of the contrast between the crowds in North Carolina and Ayrshire, he responded: “a lot more clapping and less shouting.”

McKibbin – who followed up that Major debut in the US Open with a tied-sixth in the KLM Open and a runner-up finish in the Italian Open before missing the cut at last week’s Scottish Open – knew he was in for a battling day on the links when he changed his mind for his club choice only on arriving on the first tee, using a 2-iron instead of his intended 4-iron.

“Score-wise, it was okay, a little disappointing, but I didn’t feel like I played that good. I feel like I could have played much better,” said McKibbin.

Nicolai Hojgaard proving a quick learner

More Great Danes have arrived – two of them in fact, in twins Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard – to follow in the footsteps of Thomas Bjorn.

Bjorn, though, never won a Major (his closest call came in the championship won by Ben Curtis at Sandwich in 2003 where he was runner-up).

Nicolai opened with a first-round 69 here at Troon to get very much into the mix and recalled last year’s Ryder Cup at Rome, where he was part of the winning European team, as a huge influence.

“For me, after Rome, I just realised what the best players in the world were doing and talked to them, picked their brain on certain things. I know we really had to get together and perform in Rome, but I also asked them about their career and what they’re doing so what I can learn from them.

“Rome was a huge part of last year, and definitely going forward. It was the best week of my life, and I’d love to be there [at the Ryder Cup] again.”

For now, there’s the little matter of chasing a Claret Jug. “It’s very early to start making any claims about what’s going to happen on Sunday because anything can happen on this course, and especially links golf, so we’ve got to stay present,” said Nicolai.

For the record, Rasmus carded a three-over 74 in his first round, going out in 40 and back in 34

Langasque fails to make it past Postage Stamp

Romain Langasque punched his ticket into the 152nd Open with a tied-third finish in the Genesis Scottish Open. But his time at Troon proved to be short-lived, withdrawing with a back injury without finishing out on the Postage Stamp.

The Frenchman – playing in his fourth Open, with a best finish of tied-63rd in 2019 at Portrush – was three over par through seven holes but his tee-shot on the par-three eighth only travelled 84 yards and he then thinned his recovery shot through the green.

At that point, he’d had enough, took off his cap and informed caddie Brendan McCartain that he wouldn’t be able to continue.

In numbers: 1-2-17-18

In the event of a playoff being required on Sunday, a four-hole aggregate playoff will take place on holes one, two, 17 and 18. If still tied, a hole-by-hole playoff will take place on the 18th hole only until a winner emerges.

Quote-unquote

“It’s tough. It’s really tough ... it’s brutal!” – Brian Harman on the conditions for the first round of his defence of the Claret Jug. Harman opened with a two-over-par 73.