Leona Maguire three shots off the lead in Thailand after second round 67

Leona Maguire of is three shots off the lead at the Honda LPGA Thailand. Photograph: Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP via Getty Image

Leona Maguire heads into the weekend three shots off the lead after propelling herself into contention at the Honda LPGA Open with a second round effort of 67.

Starting the day six shots off the leaderboard after an opening round 70, Maguire halved the deficit between herself and the three players atop the leaderboard by the end of day two at the Siam Country Club. She finished Friday in a tie for 10th position.

Maguire carded one bogey to go with six birdies during her second round. The blemish came on the par-four 13th in between birdies on 12 and 14. The Cavan golfer also picked up shots on 18 as she took the turn, before further birdies at the first, seventh and eighth.

Madelene Sagstroem, Paphangkorn Tavatanakit and Sei-Young Kim all share the lead on 10 under in Thailand ahead of the weekend’s action.