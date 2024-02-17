Séamus Power climbs leaderboard at Riviera with third-round 67

Ireland’s Séamus Power made it two good days in a row at the Genesis Invitational at Riviera with a 67 in round three.

The highlight of the Waterford man’s round was undoubtedly a rare eagle at the famous short par 4 10th hole. Power’s drive made the small landing area at the front of the green and he holed a 33-foot putt for eagle.

Having previously birdied the sixth hole, Power then followed up the eagle with birdies at the 11th and 12th holes as his round promised something special. But bogeys at 15 and 16 halted the momentum before a birdie at the 18th led to a round of 67.

McIlroy was two shots worse off on Saturday after a two-under-par round of 69 that promised more. He began the round with two birdies to get to two under but it did not improve from there as he mixed in three birdies with three bogeys. McIlroy made the most strokes gained with his driver but lost strokes around the green and with his putting. Both McIlroy and Power are on four-under-par for the tournament. Patrick Cantlay leads on 13-under-par after seven holes.

READ MORE

Elsewhere, Leona Maguire slipped out of contention at the PIP Saudi Invitational in Riyadh after a third round of 74. The Irish woman started the day in fourth place but she fell to two-under, nine shots behind leader Paphangkorn Tavatanakit.