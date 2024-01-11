Rory McIlroy hits the ground running in Dubai with opening round of 62

New year, same old Rory McIlroy! The 34-year-old Northern Irishman hit the ground running on his first outing of the DP World Tour’s season, with a stunning, bogey-free nine-under-par 62 in the Dubai Invitational at The Creek Golf Club in the UAE.

A one-time resident of Dubai, where he spent four years in his fledgling days as a tour professional and which involved regular skins matches with friends on the course, McIlroy was very much at home with an impressive nine birdie haul that propelled him to the top of the leaderboard.

McIlroy, the world number two, playing for the first time since the DP World Tour championship last November, started on the 10th and, although failing to birdie the Par 5, claimed a first birdie of the round on the 11th, from six feet, and then added further birdies on the 15th, 17th and 18th in a flawless stretch to turn in 32.

He made it a hat-trick of birdies when holing from 22 feet on the first and kicked on with further birdies on the third, fourth, seventh and ninth to come home in 30 strokes to sign for a 62 that left him two strokes clear of Germany’s Yannick Paul.

McIlroy is starting his 2024 season with back-to-back events in the desert – this week’s inaugural Dubai Invitational followed by his defence of the Dubai Desert Classic next week – before shifting his attention to the PGA Tour, where he is due to start his work stateside in next month’s Pebble Beach pro-am.

Although he’d hoped to get off to a strong start in a season where he again goes in search of a green jacket at the Masters to complete the career Grand Slam, McIlroy confessed to being a little surprised that there was no rust in his game.

As he put it afterwards, " I didn’t expect that. It did’'t feel quite as good as that the first couple of days when I was here and hitting balls and playing the course. But it was nice to get a card in the hand again and sort of feel the competitive juices flowing. It was a really comfortable group (with Ryan Fox). So it was a very comfortable sort of pairing and round of golf out there. Yeah, surprised myself a little bit but hopefully more of the same over the next few days.”