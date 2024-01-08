Golf

Tiger Woods leaves Nike after 27 years, ending one of sport’s most lucrative partnerships

Golfer has been brand ambassador for Nike since 1996 and won 15 majors associated with Nike

Tiger Woods celebrates after winning the 2019 Masters at Augusta. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Mon Jan 8 2024 - 16:54

Tiger Woods, who has worn Nike apparel since first signing with the company in 1996, has parted ways with the sportswear giant, the 15-time major champion said on Monday in a social media post.

Woods had been a brand ambassador for Nike since 1996 when, as a 20-year-old, he signed a five-year, $40 million contract upon turning pro in what was the start of one of the most lucrative endorsement deals in sports history.

“Over 27 years, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world. The days since have been filled with so many amazing moments and memories, if I started naming them I could go on forever,” he said.

“Phil Knight’s passion and vision brought this Nike partnership together and I personally want to thank him, along with Nike employees and incredible athletes I have had the pleasure of working with along the way.

“People will ask if there is another chapter. Yes there will be another chapter! See you in LA.”

