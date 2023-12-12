Leona Maguire and Tom McKibbin take professional awards from Irish golf writers

Leona Maguire was one of the professional winners at the Irish Golf Writers’ Association annual awards. Photograph: Martin Siras Lima/Inpho

Leona Maguire, who became a multiple career winner on the LPGA Tour and again inspired Europe to Solheim Cup success, and Tom McKibbin, who won the Porsche European Open in his rookie season on the DP World Tour, have scooped the professional accolades at the Irish Golf Writers’ Association annual awards at The K Club.

Maguire, the 29-year-old from Co Cavan, captured her second career success on the US circuit with a two-strokes winning margin in the Meijer Classic, while she lived up to her moniker of the “silent assassin” in contributing three points to Europe’s victory over the United States to retain the Solheim Cup in Spain in September.

McKibbin, 20, received the men’s professional award after he became Irish golf’s youngest tour winner since Rory McIlroy in 2009 when he captured the Porsche European Open in his 26th start on the DP World Tour.

The Galgorm touring professional also recorded another nine top-25 finishes in an outstanding rookie season and qualified for the DP World Tour Championship, finishing 44th in the Race to Dubai.

Laytown and Bettystown’s Alex Maguire and Douglas’ Sara Byrne won the men’s and women’s amateur of the year awards.

Maguire, 22, became the first player since Raymie Burns in 1993 to retain the East of Ireland Amateur Open Championship at County Louth and went on to win the St Andrews Links Trophy at the home of golf the following week.

Irish amateur Alex Maguire in action during the Open Championship at Royal Liverpool. Photograph: Richard Sellers/PA Wire

He reached the quarter-finals of the Amateur Championship at Hillside and topped the first R&A Open Amateur Series, earning him a place in The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool and, ultimately, a spot on the Britain and Ireland Walker Cup team at St Andrews last September.

Sara Byrne captured the women’s amateur of the year award for the second time since 2018.

The 22-year-old from Douglas Golf Club won her second AIG Irish Women’s Close title with a one-up win over Beth Coulter at Connemara Golf Links before finishing as the leading amateur in the KPMG Women’s Irish Open at Dromoland Castle.

She also made back-to-back cuts on the LET Access Tour and completed a stellar year by winning back-to-back individual titles with the University of Miami on the US collegiate golf circuit in October.

Cork’s Denis O’Sullivan was named the recipient of the 2023 distinguished services to golf award sponsored by Galvin Green.

A former Irish international and selector, O’Sullivan was Irish Amateur Close champion in 1985 and East of Ireland winner in 1990 before he turned professional at 49 and qualified for the European Seniors Tour, where he won six times.

BBC NI Sport’s Stephen Watson, chairman of the Irish Golf Writers’ Association said: “We are thrilled to be able to return to present the Irish Golf Writers’ awards in person this year at The K Club.

“The incredible quality of Irish golf, both amateur and professional, North and South, is reflected in our winners. Congratulations to all our award recipients.”