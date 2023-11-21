Amy Yang’s season-ending victory a lesson in fortitude

Amy Yang of South Korea is doused with champagne by friends after winning the CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida. Photograph: Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Amy Yang’s win in the CME Group LPGA Tour Championship provided a lesson in fortitude for many of her younger peers.

The South Korean had considered retiring from tour life after suffering from tennis elbow from too much rock climbing and took time out before turning to the circuit . . . and the 34-year-old’s win in the season-ending championship in Florida earned her a payday of $2 million (and a blue blazer!).

Yang’s fifth career win on the LPGA Tour, but first on American soil (her previous wins, most recently the Honda Thailand LPGA in 2019, had all been in Asia) proved an emotional one.

As she put it afterwards, “At one point I thought my season would be over very soon. Throughout my career I went through so many ups and downs, especially recent injury. I told my coach Tony [Zeigler]), ‘I might not be able to play any longer’. . . . I didn’t see myself winning again. But I tried to stay patient and positive about my future and I’m just happy, yeah!”

Meanwhile, Leona Maguire’s tied-36th place finish saw her finish 19th in the updated CME season’s order of merit. Maguire has one further event left on her schedule, when she teams up with American Lucas Glover in next month’s Grant Thornton Invitational team tournament in Florida.

McKibbin seeks a final seasonal flourish Down Under

No putting the clubs away just yet for Tom McKibbin, who – following a hugely successful rookie season on the DP World Tour, which included a breakthrough win in the Porsche European Open – has decided to go Down Under to finish off his year’s work.

Tom McKibbin in action in the DP World Tour Championship on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai, UAE. Photograph: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

The 20-year-old Belfastman finished his debut season in Dubai but will kick-start the new 2024 season at this week’s Fortinet Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland in Brisbane, which is a co-sanctioned event on the DP World Tour and the Australasian Tour.

McKibbin’s successful rookie season saw him earn €872,670 in prize money (including that biggest cheque of his fledgling career of €315,657 for the win in Hamburg).

Having started his year’s work in Abu Dhabi back in January ranked 298th in the world, McKibbin’s upward trajectory has seen him rise to 168th.

McKibbin – who will also play in next week’s ISPS Handa Australian Open in Sydney – is one of three Irish players in the field for the Australian PGA, along with Mark Power who has received a sponsor’s invitation and Conor Purcell, who earned his place through his category 19 status.

By the Numbers: 67.39

Want to know how good Ludvig Aberg is? The Swede has played 54 rounds as a professional. His stroke average is 67.39 . . . . Tiger’s stroke average in his first 54 rounds as a pro: 68.81 (hat tip: Nosferatu @VC606).

Word of Mouth

“I still pinch myself in the morning when I wake up to kind of realise that this is what I do for a job. It’s been so much fun. These experiences that I’ve had over the last six months has been beyond my dreams and I’ll never forget it” – Ludvig Aberg on his sensational move from college life to winning on tour. Aberg’s stunning start to his professional career has seen him win on the DP World Tour (Omega European Masters) and the PGA Tour (RSM Classic) as well as playing on Europe’s winning Ryder Cup team.

On this day: November 21st, 1987

The 33rd edition of the World Cup of Golf – which was a popular fixture on the late golfing calendar from its inception in 1953 (when it was known as the Canada Cup) until its last staging in 2018 – was held at Kapalua in Hawaii where Wales claimed the title for the first time (they would claim a second success in 2005!).

The Welsh pairing of Ian Woosnam and David Llewellyn had to go beyond the scheduled four rounds, however, to get the job done after finishing tied with Scotland’s Sandy Lyle and Sam Torrance with a total of two-under-par 574 in a final round played in dreadful weather conditions of strong winds and heavy rain.

Woosnam and Llewellyn each made pars in the playoff but got their hands on the trophy when Torrance missed a par putt on the second hole of sudden-death.

The Irish pair of Eamonn Darcy and Ronan Rafferty finished tied-fourth alongside Australia in the 32-team tournament.

In the Bag - Nicolai Hojgaard

Denmark's Nicolai Hojgaard with the winner's trophy after his victory in the DP World Tour Championship European Tour at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai. Photograph: Giuseppe Cacace/AFP via Getty Images

DP World Tour Championship

Driver – Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (10.5 degrees)

3-wood – TaylorMadde Stealth 2 (15 degrees)

7-wood – TaylorMade Stealth 2 (21 degrees)

Irons – Callaway Apex MB (4-PW)

Wedges – Callaway JAWS Raw (50 degrees), Callaway JAWS RAW Full Toe (56 and 60 degrees)

Putter – Odyssey O Works Jailbird Mini

Ball – Callaway Chrome Soft X

X-Twitter Twaddle

Another year in the books. The end of my 15th season on Tour. Full of ups and downs but without doubt a bucket list year for me. Winning the Ryder Cup the way we did in Rome was a dream come true. I know my results individually could be better and I will work hard over the winter to improve and come out firing in 2024. Thanks to all my family, my team and people who have supported me this year and see you all in the new year – Shane Lowry putting away the clubs (at least competitively) for the winter.

We need to stop giving out tour cards to these college kids – Byeong Hun An, a tongue-in-cheek post on Ludvig Aberg’s meteoric rise from college ranks to tour winner.

Well that was a lot of fun for me watching . . . didn’t really know who to pull for. What a finish from Nico in one of Europe’s strongest fields against some of the very best players in the world – the future of European golf looks bright – Luke Donald on divided watching loyalties as Nicolai Hojgaard got the better of Tommy Fleetwood in the DP World Tour Championship.

Know the Rules

Q A player realises that their putter shaft became bent when they slammed it into the ground on the previous hole. They want to continue using the club in its damaged state. What is the ruling? 1-The player may continue to use the club with the bent shaft for the rest of the round. 2- The club is now nonconforming and must not be used again. 3-The player may only use the club again during the round if it is repaired back to its original state.

A 1-Under Rule 4.1a (2), the player may continue to use the club in its damaged state for the rest of the round.