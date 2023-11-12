Rory McIlroy targets Montgomerie’s record after fifth order of merit win

Max Homa of the United States holds the trophy as he celebrates victory with ground staff after winning the Nedbank Golf Challenge at Gary Player CC in Sun City, South Africa. Photograph: Warren Little/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy has won his fifth European order of merit title and now has his eyes fixed on the record set by Colin Montgomerie.

McIlroy took the crown – named the Race to Dubai – after Adrian Meronk fell short of the third-place finish he required at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa to keep the season-long race alive going into the final event in Dubai next weekend. McIlroy’s advantage is an unassailable one; he adds the 2023 title to previous wins in 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2022.

“Winning the Race to Dubai title for the fifth time is an incredible honour and another important milestone in my career,” said McIlroy. “Capturing the Ryder Cup in Rome was a highlight this year and adding this title makes it all the more special.”

Not lost on McIlroy, however, is that Montgomerie ruled Europe eight times. “I still have distance to cover to reach Colin’s tally in the order of merit,” McIlroy said. “That inspires me to give my best in the upcoming years.”

READ MORE

McIlroy’s appearance on the Earth Course in Dubai from Thursday will be his first since that Ryder Cup, where he was integral to European glory. McIlroy was also at the centre of an epic spat with Joe LaCava, Patrick Cantlay’s caddie, which rumbled into a car park at the end of the second day’s play.

McIlroy began his year by seeing off Patrick Reed to take the Dubai Desert Classic. He later won the Scottish Open in thrilling style, with local hero Robert MacIntyre pipped in east Lothian. Top 10 finishes in three of golf’s four Majors also pushed him towards the order of merit title.

At the Nedbank in Sun City, Max Homa posted a final round 66 for his first win outside of the US. Homa saw off Nicolai Højgaard by four strokes.

“It’s just been tremendous to get to travel to a new place and meet so many amazing people,” Homa said. “The fans have been amazing, everyone has been so welcoming and kind. To be granted the opportunity to even be here I was truly grateful for, but to come out with a trophy is just cherry on top.”

Meronk finished in a tie for 15th. Justin Thomas, on a rare DP World Tour start, was fourth.

Northern Ireland’s Tom McKibbin closed with a two-over 74 to finish the tournament in a share of 33rd position on one under. – Guardian