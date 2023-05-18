Live US PGA Championship: Day One

We have joint leaders. The first player under par in the 2023 PGA Championship is Japan’s Kazuki Higa. He has birdied the monthstrous 248-yard par-three 11th hole, his second of the day. He pipes in a low-trajectory drive - yes, drive - that rolled up the centre of the green and stopped 14 feet to the right of the hole. Drains the putt and moves to one under-par. He is joined minutes later by Emiliano Grillo of Argentina, who birdies the 10th with a routine iron shot to eight feet from the middle fo the fairway.

LEADERBOARD

(*Started on the 10th)

-1 Kazuki Higa (2*), Emiliano Grillo (1*)

E Stephen Alker (2), Trey Mullinax (2*), Josh Speight (2*), Joel Dahmen (1), Adam Shenk (1*),

Plenty of big names out in the early wave, all coming onto the course over the next hour or so. Including the duo who have been out on their own as the best players in the game this year so far, Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler.

2:50 Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland

3:23 Jon Rahm, Cameron Smith, Matt Fitzpatrick

Plenty of time for some light reading to set the whole thing up. Our man on the ground in New York is Philip Reid - here’s his tournament preview.

[ All eyes on Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler but US PGA far from a two-man race ]

We’re an hour and 50 minutes behind schedule here, which will presumably mean issue later on getting everything finished tonight. But that’s neither here nor there for the early starters. The Irish hopefuls were mostly supposed to be on the course by now but the delay means that things have been kicked on a bit.

3:01 Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Colin Morikawa

3:07 Pádraig Harrington, Jimmy Walker, Kevin Kisner

3:12 Shane Lowry, Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland

It took a little longer than expected to get going but the morning frost has cleared in Rocjhester, New York and the 2023 USPGA Championship is underway. The opening shot is a glorious, languid draw from 2003 champion Shaun Micheel. Let’s see some golf!