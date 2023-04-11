Shane Lowry’s game tee-to-green is top drawer but his putting is letting him down

Bottom line

In the clear light of day, Shane Lowry will realise just how well he played at the Masters ... and reflect on how his putting, in truth, was the one part of his game that really let him down.

It says a lot of Lowry’s own expectations that a tied-16th finish had him feeling “sore,” and even a pay-day of $324,000 seemed like small change for the amount of really good work that had gone on tee-to-green.

Let’s look at the statistics: Lowry was fifth in the greens-in-regulation cumulative over the four rounds and was actually second in that category for the final round; he was ranked second in driving accuracy cumulative ... but his putting stats dragged him back. He was 48th (of 53) in the putts cumulative category and was actually tied-52nd in putting for the final round (with Brooks Koepka of all people).

The bottom line is that Lowry’s game tee-to-green is absolutely top of the class; and it is a matter of getting the putter to work some magic.

READ MORE

“I’ve come (to Augusta) the last two years with a good game plan and I’ve executed very well, and I’ve played good golf. My putter let me down this week. (Next year) I’ll be a year older next year. I mean, like I’ve only probably got another six or seven at my peak or at max. I love these weeks so much that I hate having to wait another year for this to come around.

“I will go away and regroup and get ready (for the RCB Heritage). This shows me what I have done over the last few months is the right thing and I just need to stick with it. Pretty much since Christmas I have been preparing for the Masters and had the tournament in my sights and I had pretty close to my best stuff, and it shows I can prepare for the big tournaments and get my game into the shape that I want,” said Lowry, who is playing Hilton Head this week before taking a two-week break and then returning at Quail Hollow in the build-up to the PGA Championship next month.

Different approach

The two Irish players with full LPGA Tour cards are taking different approaches heading into next week’s Chevron Championship, the first of five women’s Majors this year.

Stephanie Meadow has opted to play in this week’s Lotte Championship in Hawaii, but Leona Maguire has decided to skip the event in Oahu and instead will fine-tune her game ahead of the start of the Major season that also has the KPMG Women’s PGA, the Evian, the US Women’s Open and the AIG Women’s Open on the schedule.

Meadow has so far had limited outings on the LPGA Tour having been ineligible for the limited fields on the Asian Swing part of the schedule earlier in the year. The Northern Irishwoman finished tied-23rd in last month’s Drive On Championship but missed the cut in the Los Angeles Open.

Word of mouth

“The group in front of us was brutally slow. Jon went to the bathroom like seven times during the round, and we were still waiting” — Brooks Koepka on the dreadfully slow pace of play in the final round of the Masters, not hesitating in pointing the finger of blame at Patrick Cantlay and Sam Bennett

By the numbers

49 – Some Spanish sorcery. How weird – and wonderful – was it that Jon Rahm’s caddie had the number 49 on his bib on April 9th? And also on what would have been Seve’s 66th birthday – born on April 9th – at that?

On this day ... ... April 11th 1982

He was known as “The Walrus” for his rotund physical frame and also the fact that he sported a rather distinctive moustache. One thing is certain, Craig Stadler’s appearance (and moniker) enabled him to stand out from the crowd ... as did his win in the Masters, which proved to be his only Major title.

10th tee, final round 1982 ⁦@TheMasters⁩. Craig Stadler on the tee - I LOVE how quick he is here. Just over 10 secs from the time he puts the ball on the tee until he hits it. His transition from the top was absolutely phenomenal, too. 😍 pic.twitter.com/kGa4IKbNXi — Ewan Porter (@ewanports) October 16, 2021

Stadler didn’t make it easy for himself, however, in a final round where he held a six strokes lead at one point only to be reeled in by Dan Pohl.

The Walrus closed with a final round 73 to finish on four-under-par 284 alongside Pohl, with Seve Ballesteros and Jerry Pate a shot adrift.

On the first playoff hole, the 10th, Pohl’s 7-iron approach finished 40 feet from the flag and his first putt came up six feet shy of the hole. Stadler hit his second shot to 35 feet and lagged it to inside 12 inches and finished his putt off before Pohl then missed his par save.

In the bag

Jon Rahm at The Masters

Driver – Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (10.5 degrees)

3-wood – Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond T (16 degrees)

5-wood – Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond T (18 degrees)

Irons – Callaway Apex TCB (4-PW)

Wedges – Callaway Jaws Raw (52, 56 and 60 degrees)

Putter – Odyssey White Hot OG Rossie S

Ball – Callaway Chrome Soft X

Twitter Twaddle

Rahm put on a clinic. Had total and complete control of his ball the first two days. I’ve played a lot of golf with him, but that was some of his best I’ve seen. 4 putted one, played in the worst conditions, and absolutely dominated the field. Congrats to @JonRahmpga! — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) April 9, 2023

– Justin Thomas part of the Rahm appreciation society.

Well done Jon Rahm

Brilliant looking forward to your dinner next year 👍 — Ian Woosnam (@IWoosnam) April 9, 2023

– Ian Woosnam already licking his lips at the prospect of some paella and tapas.

One gets the impression Brooks is looking at Rahm the way everyone looked at Brooks a few years ago in the Majors.



I remember playing in the majors alongside Brooks and it was clear to me I was playing for 35th place. — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) April 9, 2023

– Eddie Pepperell knowing his place in the grand scheme of things.

Know the rules

Q: A player makes a practice swing and accidentally moves theirs ball on the fairway with the club. What is the ruling?

A: The player gets one penalty stroke and must replace the ball. This situation is covered under Rule 9.4b and Definition of Strokes, where if a player causes their ball to come they get a one stroke penalty and the ball must be replaced on the original spot. As there was no intention to strike their ball, the practice swing does not count as a stroke.