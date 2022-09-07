Rory McIlroy claims he no longer has relationship with Ryder Cup LIV rebels

As the dust settled on an extraordinary press conference by Keith Pelley, the European Tour Group’s chief executive, at Wentworth, Rory McIlroy admitted friendships had been ruined by defections to LIV Golf.

An emboldened McIlroy took withering swipes at Sergio García, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and any LIV rebel who may contend at this weekend’s PGA Championship. Pelley had earlier castigated “the LIV propaganda machine”. Golf’s civil war shows no sign of abating.

McIlroy has been staunch in his defence of the PGA and DP World Tours against the Saudi-backed series, which now includes three of his Ryder Cup team-mates. When asked whether his relationship with Garcia, Poulter and Westwood can survive, McIlroy replied: “I don’t know. I have no idea. I wouldn’t say I’ve got much of a relationship with them at the minute. But if you’re just talking about Ryder Cup, that’s not the future of the Ryder Cup team.

“They have played in probably a combined 25 or 30 Ryder Cups. These 10 cards going to the US [qualification for the PGA Tour from the DP World Tour every year] and preparing guys to play at the top level of professional golf; that’s the future of the Ryder Cup, the Højgaards, Bobby Mac [Robert MacIntyre], whoever else is coming up. They are the future of the Ryder Cup team. That’s what we should be thinking about and talking about.

“I haven’t done anything different. They are the ones that have made that decision. I can sit here and keep my head held high and say I haven’t done anything differently.”

McIlroy was deadpan when asked if there could be a route back to traditional tours for LIV converts. “They can always go through Q-School, yeah,” said the Northern Irishman.

McIlroy reflected on the “novelty” of 15 LIV golfers appearing for a potential 72 holes at Wentworth given the three-day nature of their new domain. He was questioned over whether there would be more incentive to win here should he find himself in final round battle with a LIV player. “I’ll be trying to win a golf tournament regardless,” said the 33-year-old. “They are going to be pretty tired on Sunday; it will be the fourth day.”