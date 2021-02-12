Dublin’s Paul Ryan retires from intercounty hurling

Ballyboden St Enda’s forward was a key part of landmark wins over the last decade

Dublin’s Paul Ryan has announced his intercounty retirement. Photograph: Cathal Noonan/Inpho

Dublin’s Paul Ryan has retired from intercounty hurling. The Ballyboden St Enda’s forward was a major contributor to the county’s best years in decades.

He was on the teams that reeled off a series of landmark wins in the last decade.

Having made his championship debut in 2008, he went on in 2011 to win a medal in Dublin’s first league success since 1939, two years later to play on the county’s first team to defeat Kilkenny in the championship for 72 years and later that summer, scored 2-7 in the Leinster final defeat of Galway, as a first provincial title in 52 years was secured.

In 2011 and ‘13 Dublin were narrowly beaten in All-Ireland semi-finals by Tipperary and Cork, respectively.

Ryan announced his retirement on social media on Friday morning and rounded off by saying: “The dream was to win an All-Ireland but unfortunately it wasn’t to be. I can only hope that chapter will be written in my absence.”

