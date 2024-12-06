Cork GAA chief calls on FRC dissent and cynical play proposals to extended to hurling

Cork GAA chief executive Kevin O’Donovan has advocated extending the Football Review Committee (FRC) proposals on dissent and cynical play – advancing free-kicks by 50 metres – to hurling should they be permanently adopted in football next year.

He does so with a tongue-in-cheek show of trepidation in his annual report to next Tuesday’s county convention but argues that such penalties would be equally appropriate in either game.

“In fear of final damnation, we humbly suggest that the experimental rules in relation to dissent and cynical play be immediately adopted for hurling, if passed. Yes, they are different games, but it’s the same players and the same officials, with usually the same motives.”

He also praises the work of the FRC, chaired by Jim Gavin, and pays tribute to GAA president Jarlath Burns for appointing the committee.

“A visionary appointment by the Uachtarán, followed with a laser focus and layered communications approach by those appointed, has seen a giant leap forward at the recent Special Congress. While the proof will be in the eating over the next twelve months, it’s hard to see things unravel so much so that we won’t see a major improvement by year end.

“Indeed, one wonders as to the benefits that would accrue if a similar, relentless focus was brought to bear on other issues of similar importance such as integration, infrastructure and amateur status.

“What was learned over the last few months is that a visionary approach combined with a corresponding attention to detail was enough to provoke the masses into engagement. More of the same please.”

O’Donovan also acknowledged – without rancour – that the county had spoken to All-Ireland hurling final referee Johnny Murphy after the match, which ended in controversy when a foul on Cork’s Robbie O’Flynn, as he attempted a score, went unnoticed.

“While, no doubt, we all wear the red goggles at times, if one was to focus on individual calls made in the heat of battle, we may be minded to revisit decisions in other games this year when perhaps we ourselves benefited from the ‘rub of the green’.

“For the record, we spoke to referee Johnny Murphy twice after the match; firstly, to clarify the circumstances around one particular incident late on which we believe he did not see at the same angle as ourselves and secondly to sincerely congratulate him and his team on playing a central role in facilitating one of the great, free-flowing All Ireland finals by his proper approach.”

There was also further commendation for the split season with results from a survey showing the support of club players as well as intercounty panellists. The CEO contrasts this with the views of broadcast pundits.

“Significant space has been dedicated in previous reports to our views on the split season. Suffice to say that the positivity expressed by intercounty players in terms of the certainty and closure it provides is now clearly matched by the masses, who line out at club level.

“A recent survey of Cork club players playing at the top five grades in both hurling and football indicated that only a tiny percentage were not generally in favour of the split season – not what one would think if confined to surfing the airwaves or just drawn to the bright lights of TV games.”