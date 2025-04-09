Con O’Callaghan named Dublin captain for the championship season

Con O’Callaghan has been named as captain of the Dublin footballers for the 2025 championship season.

The Dublin forward had a club year to remember, winning the All-Ireland club football championship with Cuala, as well as being named AIB Club Footballer of the Year.

O’Callaghan takes over from James McCarthy after his retirement in leading Dessie Farrell’s side. The captaincy role was rotated during their Division One league campaign. Ciarán Kilkenny has been named vice-captain.

A three-time All-Star, O’Callaghan will captain the Dubs as they begin their Leinster Championship with a trip to Aughrim to face Oisín McConville’s Wicklow on Sunday.