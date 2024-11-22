GAA previews: Remaining provincial final places down for decision in three provinces

Saturday

Ulster Club SFC semi-final: Scotstown (Monaghan) v Kilcoo (Down), Box-It Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 6pm – Two clubs who have had this fixture at the back of their minds since championship started. Scotstown won last year thanks to a strong finish but equally, Kilcoo could have put it away earlier. The Monaghan champions looked revived in the quarter-final but against a notional challenge from Erne Gaels. Both are experienced teams with more behind them than on the horizon and should produce another tight encounter. Rory Beggan decided last year and the Monaghan goalkeeper’s kicking boots remain highly functional. Verdict: Scotstown

Leinster Club SFC semi-final: St Lomans (Westmeath) v Ardee St Mary’s (Louth), Lakepoint Park, Mullingar, 1.30pm – Last year’s defeated semi-finalists meet but with differentials intact. St Mary’s staged an unavailing comeback against Kilmacud whereas it took extra time for Naas to beat Lomans. So far, the Westmeath champions have again been impressive with big wins over Dunshaughlin and Castletown and despite some capable players, Ardee look unlikely to stop that momentum. Verdict: St Lomans

Leinster Club SFC semi-final: Cuala (Dublin) v Tullamore (Offaly), Parnell Park, 7.15pm – Two teams who will bounce into this with well-earned momentum: Cuala backed up their defeat of champions Kilmacud in the Dublin final with an authoritative defeat of last year’s finalists Naas, whereas Tullamore finally got a provincial win – their first in 47 years and it was a challenging fixture in Aughrim against Tinahely. They will hope not to start as inaccurately although their opponents also started poorly. Cuala were very composed in Newbridge and with Niall O’Callaghan running riot, they controlled much of the match after a ropey first quarter. John Furlong and the youthful Cillian Bourke were very good for Tullamore and will want to stop the Dubliners getting too much of a grip on the middle third where Cal Doran’s apparently inexhaustible energy gives constant tempo. Verdict: Cuala

Leinster Club SHC semi-final: Na Fianna (Dublin) v St Martin’s (Wexford), Parnell Park, 3pm – Na Fianna may have ridden their luck in the Dublin final but that ability to get goals when needed was again in evidence in the quarter-final win over Clough-Ballacolla and if Ciarán Stacey’s pace and eye for the opening stood out, the Dublin champions’ ability to stay in touch in adversity is a major asset. St Martin’s are making up for lost time – a first title in five years suggestive of under-achievement. Rory O’Connor was excellent in the county final but well minded in play by Naas; he nonetheless shot 11 frees. He may drift out for this to see if there is space to exploit on the 40 given Liam Rushe’s tendency to drop back. Martin’s defence has been good but will be tested here by the improving Dublin champions in a match that should be tighter than generally expected. Verdict: Na Fianna

Leinster Club SHC semi-final: Castletown Geoghegan (Westmeath) v Kilcormac-Killoughey (Offaly), TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 1.15pm – A fantastic result for Castletown in last week’s quarter-final. Thomastown led at half-time but it was finely balanced before Jonjo Farrell’s red card and the Kilkenny champions were thoroughly punished thereafter. Niall O’Brien’s customarily high-yield performance stood out the collective effort was remarkable. Again, though, they will be underdogs, as Kilcormac’s clutch of young talent is a year more experienced and many people’s favourites for Leinster. Verdict: Kilcormac-Killoughey

Ulster Club SFC semi-final: Clann Éireann (Armagh) v Errigal Ciaran (Tyrone), Páirc Esler, Newry, 3.15pm – A diametrically opposing profile to Saturday’s semi-final with two young teams on the way up the mountain. Both survived arm wrestles in their opening matches: Errigal reeling off injury-time scores to escape the clutches of St Eunan’s and Clann edging a nervy encounter with Newbridge in Derry. Since then, the Tyrone team have given Cargin a spanking but this will be a tight engagement. Errigal have a bit more experience and a greater range of big-day performers even though their opponents boast two current All Stars. Verdict: Errigal Ciaran

Munster Club SFC semi-final: Éire Óg (Clare) v Loughmore Castleiney (Tipperary), Cusack Park, Ennis, 1pm – Two years ago, Éire Óg had too much for the dual champions and this weekend comes just seven days after the Tipp champions suffered a firm beating by Ballygunner. The drain on morale and energy makes them outsiders on the road in Ennis where the home team were roused from torpor by Ikem Ugwueru’s raids from the half-back line. Verdict: Éire Óg

Munster Club SFC semi-final: Rathgormack (Waterford) v Dr Crokes (Kerry), Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 1pm – Croke’s have been known to find the Waterford champions hard to handle but not in recent times. Rathgormack went back-to-back in Waterford, defeating Ballinacourty, as James Power supplied energy and scores from wing forward. Opponents, Dr Crokes were operating on another level, however, when easing past the challenge of defending champions, Castlehaven and don’t look likely to be stopped this side of the All-Ireland series. Verdict: Dr Crokes