Bonner Maher the ‘bread winner’ for a talented Tipperary generation

Patrick Maher, who has retired from intercounty hurling after a distinguished 16-year career, has been described as the “bread winner” for the talented Tipperary forwards who won three All-Ireland titles in the previous decade, 2010, ‘16 and ‘19.

A physical presence in the half forwards, the Lorrha-Dorrha club man was a tireless target for puckouts and very much in the tradition of a certain type of Tipperary attacker, according to All-Ireland winning player and manager Nicky English.

“Going back to the Donie O’Connells, the Cormac Bonners or the Bobby Ryans – he was in that mould. He was in a forward line of gifted players but maybe they would not have been as gifted without him because he was the primary ball winner for that attack.

“As well as being a terrific ball winner, he was totally unselfish and had very good work rate. He created opportunity for others and his honesty and dedication inspired them as well. There were plenty of players who could provide the flourishes but he was the ‘bread winner’ for many years.”

Maher, who turns 35 next Saturday, made his debut in the 2009 Waterford Crystal Cup, and started in the county’s first league match that year, against Waterford in Walsh Park. His championship debut followed a year later when he was introduced to the team after an unexpected thrashing by Cork in the first round in Munster.

The qualifier against Wexford was won convincingly with Maher playing at left wing forward. From then on, he would start every championship match up as Tipp recovered to win the All-Ireland through the qualifiers, culminating in the final win over Kilkenny. Six days later, he was one of the players to add an under-21 title to the senior.

Tipperary’s Patrick 'Bonner' Maher lifts the Liam MacCarthy cup after victory over Kilkenny in the 2019 All-Ireland final. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

“He was very popular,” says English, “particularly with Tipperary supporters. Even in recent years with new managers coming in, he was retained and always given a game even though in his twilight years.”

That glittering week in 2010 meant that he had a full set of All-Ireland inter-county medals, having won minor in 2007. There were also five senior Munster medals and in 2014 and ‘16, All Star awards.

In a statement released by Tipperary GAA on Monday, he announced that he was lowering the curtain on his career.

“After 16 years as a Tipperary senior hurler I have decided that the time is right for me to announce my retirement from inter county hurling. It has been a dream come true for me to have had the privilege and honour to wear the Tipperary jersey.

“I want to thank each and every player I had the opportunity to share the dressing room with, I will cherish the friendships made over the years and all the great memories.

“To the management teams and backroom teams, I greatly appreciate all the time and effort you have given me in helping me reach my full potential.”