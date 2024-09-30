Declan Quill and Darragh Long step down as managers of Kerry women’s team

Kerry's Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh celebrates with joint managers Declan Quill and Darragh Long as she comes off in the final moments of the final win over Galway. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Declan Quill and Darragh Long have stepped down as joint managers of the Kerry women’s senior football team.

Quill and Long guided the Kingdom to All-Ireland glory in August, leading Kerry to a first senior women’s title since 1993.

It was Kerry’s third consecutive appearance in the All-Ireland decider and having finally got them over the line, the duo have decided to bring the curtain down on their five-year reign with the seniors, having previously managed the county’s minors.

“It is with sadness that we have accepted our joint managers, Declan Quill and Darragh Long’s, decision to not put their names forward for another term,” read a statement from Kerry LGFA chairperson, Nora Fealey.

“From the very start of the management had the betterment of Kerry Ladies at the core of everything they did. As a result they gained the trust and respect of all those with whom they worked.

“They have accomplished all that can be achieved in our sport and have given the next generation of players and supporters a vision of the rewards that can be achieved through talent, hard work, commitment and dedication.”