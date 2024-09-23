Kevin McStay to remain with Mayo for 2025

Kevin McStay was appointed manager of the Mayo senior footballers in August 2022. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Kevin McStay is to remain in his position as manager of the Mayo senior footballers for the 2025 season.

The news was shared on Sunday following the conclusion of Mayo GAA’s annual end of year review.

McStay was appointed as Mayo manager in August 2022 on a four-year term, taking over from James Horan.

The Ballina man’s second season in charge was lacklustre, suffering a one-point defeat to Galway in the Connacht final.

READ MORE

In the All-Ireland group stages, Mayo eased past Cavan in the first round before earning a narrow win over McStay’s former charges Roscommon. A draw against Dublin in the final round saw them proceed to the preliminary quarter-finals, where they suffered an agonising loss to Derry after penalties.

A brief statement issued by Mayo GAA on Sunday confirming McStay’s continuation as manager added: “The Mayo GAA Coiste Bainistí would like to wish the players and the management team all the very best of luck for 2025.”