Kevin McStay is to remain in his position as manager of the Mayo senior footballers for the 2025 season.
The news was shared on Sunday following the conclusion of Mayo GAA’s annual end of year review.
McStay was appointed as Mayo manager in August 2022 on a four-year term, taking over from James Horan.
The Ballina man’s second season in charge was lacklustre, suffering a one-point defeat to Galway in the Connacht final.
Kevin McStay to remain with Mayo for 2025
Hurling Development Committee must aim for small, meaningful wins to end sport’s inertia
Sporting disappointment, then a real tragedy: the deaths that tipped the balance on Inish Turbot
Malachy Clerkin: Managers always moan about new rules, but they might be right this time
In the All-Ireland group stages, Mayo eased past Cavan in the first round before earning a narrow win over McStay’s former charges Roscommon. A draw against Dublin in the final round saw them proceed to the preliminary quarter-finals, where they suffered an agonising loss to Derry after penalties.
A brief statement issued by Mayo GAA on Sunday confirming McStay’s continuation as manager added: “The Mayo GAA Coiste Bainistí would like to wish the players and the management team all the very best of luck for 2025.”
- Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
- Listen to our Inside Politics podcast for the best political chat and analysis