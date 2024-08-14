Former Kerry midfielder Mike Quirke has announced his decision to depart his role with the Kerry Senior football panel’s back room team.
Quirke, a four-time All-Ireland winner with Kerry, posted on social media on Wednesday: “I’ve decided to step away from my role with the Kerry senior set-up after 3 largely enjoyable years.”
The Kerins O’Rahillys clubman spent three seasons as part of Jack O’Connor’s backroom team after stepping down from his role as manager of the Laois Senior footballers in July 2021 after two seasons at the helm.
Quirke won two All-Irelands under O’Connor during the latter’s first spell as Kerry manager.
Mike Quirke announces departure from Kerry backroom team
Davy Fitzgerald’s arrival is good but Antrim hurling needs ‘the whole thing’, says ‘Sambo’ McNaughton
Seán Moran: Departure of Vinny Corey shows both strength and vulnerability of Monaghan
Vinny Corey departs Monaghan with the gratitude of the county
In his post on X, Quirke said he was “very grateful for the opportunity to contribute to such a storied and passionate football community”.
He added: “While I’ll no longer be on the sidelines, I remain an ardent supporter of Kerry football, and look forward to cheering on the team in the seasons ahead.”
- Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
- Listen to our Inside Politics podcast for the best political chat and analysis