Mike Quirke announces departure from Kerry backroom team

Mike Quirke during this yea's All-Ireland Senior Football semi-final between Kerry and Derry. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Former Kerry midfielder Mike Quirke has announced his decision to depart his role with the Kerry Senior football panel’s back room team.

Quirke, a four-time All-Ireland winner with Kerry, posted on social media on Wednesday: “I’ve decided to step away from my role with the Kerry senior set-up after 3 largely enjoyable years.”

The Kerins O’Rahillys clubman spent three seasons as part of Jack O’Connor’s backroom team after stepping down from his role as manager of the Laois Senior footballers in July 2021 after two seasons at the helm.

I’ve decided to step away from my role with the Kerry senior set-up after 3 largely enjoyable years.

Very grateful for the opportunity to contribute to such a storied and passionate football community.



While I’ll no longer be on the sidelines, I remain an ardent supporter of… pic.twitter.com/WuIsB6RO4m — Mike Quirke (@Mike_Quirke) August 14, 2024

Quirke won two All-Irelands under O’Connor during the latter’s first spell as Kerry manager.

READ MORE

In his post on X, Quirke said he was “very grateful for the opportunity to contribute to such a storied and passionate football community”.

He added: “While I’ll no longer be on the sidelines, I remain an ardent supporter of Kerry football, and look forward to cheering on the team in the seasons ahead.”