All-Ireland hurling final tickets: How to get them and how much do they cost?

Tickets for the All-Ireland hurling final between Cork and Clare will be hard to come by. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

The mad scramble for tickets for the All-Ireland hurling final between Cork and Clare is well and truly under way. Unlike previous games, tickets for the Croke Park final will not be available for public sale through the usual outlets like Ticketmaster and local SuperValu shops.

Each county board receives an allocation of tickets for the All-Ireland finals with the competing counties receiving the most significant allocations. These are then filtered down to their clubs and subsequently the club members. People can also access tickets if they subscribed to Croke Park’s season ticket at the beginning of the year. All clubs reserve a certain number for officer boards, team mentors and members. Players – past and present – will also be offered tickets.

The cost of tickets is now €100 for the stands, an increase of €10 on 2023 and €55 for Hill 16, an increase of €5.

Speaking about the increase in June, GAA president Jarlath Burns said: “It was a very big move for us to go to three figures, but remember, it’s the first time since 2018 we’ve changed [prices]. It’s only the second time since 2011.

“We all know where inflation has gone, but I think our members understand that 83 per cent of everything we earn is ploughed right back into the game.”

The all-Munster battle between Cork and Clare will take place on Sunday, July 21st, with throw-in at 3.30pm.