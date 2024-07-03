Limerick and Cork’s All-Ireland hurling semi-final set for sold out Croke Park

Limerick and Cork are set to play in front of a sell out crowd at Croke Park on Sunday. Photograph: Tom Honan for The Irish Times

Croke Park officials say Sunday’s All-Ireland senior hurling championship semi-final between Limerick and Cork is likely to be played in front of a full house.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the only tickets available to the public on Ticketmaster were standing options for Hill 16 or the Nally Terrace.

GAA chiefs are currently estimating a crowd of around 35,000-40,000 for Saturday’s 3pm semi-final between Kilkenny and Clare, but Sunday’s 4pm all-Munster showdown is set to attract the biggest crowd of the season so far at the 82,300 capacity Croke Park.

“There has been big interest in the Limerick-Cork semi-final, Sunday looks to be heading towards a sell-out,” said a GAA spokesman.

Both hurling semi-finals will be preceded by All-Ireland camogie quarter-finals. On Saturday, Kilkenny will face Dublin at 12.30, while on Sunday Galway will meet Waterford at 1.30.