All-Ireland quarter-finals draw: GAAGo to broadcast Dublin v Galway on Saturday

The draw for the All-Ireland quarter-finals was made on Monday morning. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Dublin and Galway will headline a Saturday double-header at Croke Park after the details were confirmed for next weekend’s All-Ireland senior football quarter-finals.

Dessie Farrell’s Dubs will face Pádraic Joyce’s Tribesmen at 6.15 on Saturday evening, with Armagh and Roscommon acting as the curtain raiser at 4.0.

The last eight clash between Kerry and Derry will have a 3.15 main event throw-in on Sunday afternoon, with Donegal and Louth opening the Sunday bill at 1.15.

Both of Saturday’s quarter-finals will be shown on GAAGo while the Sunday matches will be televised live on RTÉ.

With Leinster champions Dublin and Connacht winners Galway facing off at this stage of the championship, it means at least one of the provincial kingpins will be eliminated before the semi-finals.

The sides have met each other on 10 occasions in the championship, with Dublin winning eight and Galway claiming two victories. The most recent of those Galway wins was in the 1934 All-Ireland final. The sides last met in the championship in 2018.

This will be the sixth championship meeting of Kerry and Derry, with the Kingdom coming out on top in four of the previous five games – including last year’s All-Ireland semi-final. Derry’s only championship win over Kerry was achieved at the semi-final stages in 1958.

Armagh and Roscommon enjoy an even championship split – from their seven previous meetings each county has picked up three wins, while there was also one draw. Donegal and Louth have never met in the championship.

All-Ireland quarter-final draw (all games at Croke Park)

Saturday

Armagh v Roscommon, 4.0 (Live on GAAGo); Dublin v Galway, 6.15 (Live on GAAGo)

Sunday

Donegal v Louth, 1.15 (Live on RTÉ); Kerry v Derry, 3.15 (Live on RTÉ)