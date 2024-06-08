Kilkenny rampage their way to fifth consecutive Leinster title

Kilkenny 3-28 Dublin 1-18

Kilkenny killed the hope early, breaking Dublin’s spirit in the opening quarter as they rampaged to a fifth consecutive Leinster senior hurling title.

The Cats overwhelmed their opponents all over the pitch and quickly sucked the energy out of the Dublin fans among the 35,484 in attendance at Croke Park. It was barely ever a contest as Kilkenny eased to a record 76th Bob O’Keeffe triumph.

It was a humbling evening in the big house for the Dubs. In election parlance, this was a landslide victory for the posterboys in black and amber.

Derek Lyng’s side led by 15 points at half-time, and as they jogged down the tunnel at the break all that was left to be decided was what the margin would be at the final whistle. In the end, the gap was 16. Kilkenny did lead by 19 at one stage in the second half but a late Dublin goal tidied up the optics, even only a small bit.

All six of Kilkenny’s starting forwards scored inside the opening ten minutes of the game – while it was 11 minutes after that before one of Dublin’s six attacking players managed to score from play.

Kilkenny had posted 2-18 by half-time against a Dublin side fortunate to have registered 0-9 in the same period after a display marred by handling errors, miscued passing and a lack of intensity.

Over the course of the game Dublin even conspired to gift TJ Reid two of the easiest goals in his illustrious career.

Adrian Mullen delivered a man of the match display for Kilkenny in what was his first game back after injury, with the Ballyhale player clipping over seven points from play.

When the sides met at Parnell Park last month, it took a goal from Eoin Cody in the final minute of normal time to see Kilkenny snatch victory.

Kilkenny’s Conor Fogarty and TJ Reid celebrate. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

And he started the Leinster final where he left off in Donnycarney, Cody sidestepping Conor Donohoe to arrow home the game’s opening goal after only three minutes.

Reid’s first goal came in the 24th minute when Dublin goalkeeper Seán Brennan misjudged the flight of a dropping ball, spilled it on the ground and there waiting to pounce was Reid, 2-10 to 0-5.

Reid’s second goal came just before the hour mark when a mistake from a Dublin puckout resulted in Mullen passing to his unmarked teammate, 3-24 to 0-14.

Dublin sub Mark Grogan nabbed a goal in the 68th minute but the game had long since lost any sort of competitive edge.

Reid finished off the scoring with a long range point in injury-time to complete his tally of 2-6 – leaving him now just one point away from the 700 mark in championship hurling with a total of 34-597 (699).

The Cats now advance to another All-Ireland semi-final while Dublin have to try pick themselves up from the wreckage of this defeat in the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

KILKENNY: Eoin Murphy; Mikey Butler, Huw Lawlor, Tommy Walsh; David Blanchfield (0-1), Richie Reid, Mikey Carey; Cian Kenny (0-4), Paddy Deegan; Adrian Mullen (0-7), John Donnelly (0-3), TJ Reid (2-6, three frees); Martin Keoghan (0-3), Eoin Cody (1-1), Billy Ryan (0-1).

Subs: Shane Murphy for Carey (30 mins); Tom Phelan (0-1) for Ryan (46 mins); Jordan Molloy for Lawlor (64 mins); Walter Walsh (0-1) for Mullen (64 mins); Conor Fogarty for Kenny (64 mins)

DUBLIN: Seán Brennan; Eoghan O’Donnell, Paddy Smyth (0-1), John Bellew (0-1); Chris Crummey (0-1), Conor Donohoe, Paddy Doyle; Brian Hayes, Conor Burke (0-3); Danny Sutcliffe (0-1), Donal Burke (0-8, seven frees), Fergal Whiteley; Seán Currie, Dara Purcell (0-2).

Subs: Daire Gray for Doyle (ht); Darragh Power (0-1) for S Currie (ht); Mark Grogan (1-0) for Whiteley (ht); Colin Currie for R Hayes (53 mins); James Madden for B Hayes (62 mins)

REFEREE: Thomas Walsh (Waterford)