Donegal without Patrick McBrearty for Division Two final due to ‘significant injury’

Donegal's Patrick McBrearty started all seven of the county's group games, scoring 1-26 in the process. Photograph: Leah Scholes/Inpho

Donegal will be without experienced attacker Patrick McBrearty for Sunday’s National Football League Division Two final against Armagh.

The Kilcar man started all seven of Donegal’s group games, reeling off 1-26 in their unbeaten campaign so far, but suffered an apparent leg injury in last weekend’s Round 7 defeat of Meath.

Manager Jim McGuinness described it as a “fairly significant injury” after the game and speaking at the launch of the Ulster SFC in Belfast last night, he confirmed that the All-Ireland winner won’t feature at Croke Park next weekend.

McGuinness didn’t specify what the injury is though it’s understood that the knock suffered by colleague Ryan McHugh which also threatens his participation in the showpiece is a shoulder problem.

“Paddy was in Dublin for a scan today so we’ll have to see how that is,” said McGuinness. “Hopefully Ryan won’t be too bad. We’ll see how he is on Tuesday night when the medical team assesses him. Paddy definitely won’t be involved [against Armagh]. We’ll have to wait to see on Ryan.”

Like McBrearty, clubmate McHugh lined out in each of Donegal’s games this term as they swept to top spot in Division Two and promotion.

Monaghan still in the dark about whether goalkeeper Rory Beggan will play in the championship as he has been attempting to impress NFL teams in the US in recent weeks. Photograph: Kirby Lee/USA Today/Inpho

Donegal are due to open their championship campaign with a blockbuster April 20th tie against holders Derry at Celtic Park and it remains to be seen if the duo are available.

“There is a strong element of managers and players being on tenterhooks because one slip and a player can miss a chunk of time,” said McGuinness of the concertinaed nature of the intercounty schedule.

“Jason Foley is in that situation since last week. Timeframes are so tight and you could miss everything, literally everything. Even if you do get back, are you going to be at the level to compete because of the intensity of the games you are going into? It is tricky, really tricky for players.”

Meanwhile, Monaghan manager Vinny Corey said he remains in the dark about whether goalkeeper Rory Beggan will play in the championship. The Scotstown man has been attempting to impress NFL teams in the US in recent weeks.

“He was supposed to fly home three weeks ago and it changed and I think he was planning to come home shortly but again it’s all up in the air,” said Corey. “If he got interest from a club my understanding is he’d stay out, visit them and talk to them, so it’s very much up in the air.”