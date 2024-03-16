Louth score six goals to blow Fermanagh away in relegation battle

National Football League Division Two: Louth 6-17 Fermanagh 0-11

Six punishing goals from Louth against Fermanagh was enough to leave Division Two status in their own hands heading into the final weekend of league action.

The visitors were creators of their own downfall and Louth were in no mood for charity in the basement battle.

Sam Mulroy inflicted the most damage with two in the first half along with corner back Peter Lynch and Conor Grimes. While Ciarán Downey and Tom Jackson wrapped up the one sided affair with two majors in the second period.

READ MORE

With Fermanagh opting to aggressively press goalkeeper Ross Bogue up the field, and both Cullen’s in the opposing full back line in open play, Fermanagh were caught out by Ger Brennan’s side on numerous occasions.

With Kieran Donnelly’s side so exposed, Louth did not have to work for their openings but were clinical nonetheless.

First up talisman Sam Mulroy learned from his team-mates near misses beforehand to intercept a raking back pass and compose himself to shoot from distance into an open net.

Frustration from Fermanagh but they responded well initially with a steadying four on the trot from half backs Declan McCusker and Shane McGullion.

Both blazed over half chances but Louth were converting any sniff of a goal at the other end. Peter Lynch rampaged forward for the second while Mulroy rattled home the third directly from their own aggressively pressed kick out.

Joint top scores on the day for the boys in Green, Garvan Jones and Seán Cassidy tried to keep things honest either side of half time but Conor Grimes lashed home before the short whistle to make it 4-6 to 0-6.

The basement affair was never meant to go like this but the goals lifted the tension and Louth exhaled and oozed confidence while Fermanagh were already thinking of a reaction against Cavan next weekend.

With Ciarán Downey back after suspension and jettisoned into a new midfield role, he thrived. Dictating the entire second half and opting not to take a mark and run on and bury Louth’s fifth goal.

And from the restart, Tom Jackson got in on the act after Fermanagh gifted the Ardee man possession and he drilled home low past Bogue.

Both UU Sigerson winners, Josh Largo Elis and Ronan McCaffrey were withdrawn and their replacements Fionan O’Brien and Diarmuid King found the range in the one sided affair.

Ger Brennan’s side march on to Netwatch Cullen Park with supreme optimism of escaping the drop.

Louth: Niall McDonnell; Donal McKenny, Dermot Campbell (0-1), Peter Lynch (1-1); Leonard Grey, Anthony Williams, Conall McKeever; Ciarán Downey (1-3), Tommy Durnin (0-1); Ciarán Murphy, Ciarán Keenan (0-3), Conor Grimes (1-2); Ryan Burns (0-1), Sam Mulroy (2-5, two frees), Tom Jackson (1-0). Subs: Liam Jackson for T Jackson (51) Dan Corcoran for McKenny (51) Wayne Campbell for Murphy (59), Jay Hughes for Burns (63), Niall Sharkey for Grey (66).

Fermanagh: Ross Bogue; Lee Cullen, Ché Cullen, Oisín Smyth; Declan McCusker (0-1), Shane McGullion (0-1), Ronan McCaffrey; Brandon Horan, Joe McDade; Conor McGee, Conor McShea, Josh Largo Elis; Ultan Kelm (0-1), Garvan Jones (0-3, three frees), Seán Cassidy (0-3, one free). Subs: Fionan O’Brien (0-1) for Elis (ht), Diarmuid King (0-1) for McCaffrey (44), James McMahon for McCusker (51) Conor Love for Jones (51) Jonathan Cassidy for Smyth (68)

Referee: Seán Hurson (Tyrone).