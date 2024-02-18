Armagh demolish listless Kildare as relegation prospect looms large

National Football League Division Two: Armagh 2-16 Kildare 0-8

Immediate match breakdown, detailed report to follow….

Armagh maintained their 100 per cent record in Division Two with a comprehensive 14-point demolition of listless Kildare at Netwatch Cullen Park, a result which leaves the Lilywhites in the relegation zone after losing their opening three matches.

FIRST QUARTER (0-15 mins)

Conor Turbitt punished some sloppy Kildare play to net the game’s opening goal in the eighth minute. As Kildare tried to work the ball out from defence, a blind pass by Jack Sargent was intercepted by Rory Grugan, who immediately spotted the lack of cover in behind and fed possession to Gerg McCabe. He, in turn, offloaded to Turbitt, who finished from close range, 1-2 to no score. Kevin Feely opened Kildare’s account from a free moments later but the goal sucked some of the early energy out of the Lilywhites. Armagh 1-3 Kildare 0-2

SECOND QUARTER (16mins-ht)

Armagh effectively ended the game as a contest during the second quarter, during which they outscored Kildare 1-5 to 0-2. Grugan netted his side’s second goal after a long direct Armagh clearance exposed massive gaps in the Kildare rearguard. Kildare were annoyed a Darragh Kirwan effort was waved wide in their attack prior to Grugan’s goal. Kildare went 19 minutes between their third and fourth points, with Feely kicking over just before the half-time whistle to leave 10 between the sides at the turnaround. Armagh 2-8 Kildare 0-4

THIRD QUARTER (ht-50mins)

Kildare needed to start the second half strongly, if only to restore some confidence and pride, but the opening score on the restart went to Armagh, with Stefan Campbell pointing. Glenn Ryan made two half-time subs, introducing Daniel Flynn and Luke Killian, while Armagh withdrew Rory Grugan and brought on Tiernan Kelly. Armagh won the third quarter 0-4 to 0-2. Armagh 2-12 Kildare 0-6

FOURTH QUARTER (51mins-ft)

Some of the Kildare fans among the 3,673 in Carlow started making their way towards the exits by the hour mark. Glenn Ryan’s men are well and truly in danger of dropping out of Division Two now – not to mention the possibility of missing out on the All-Ireland series, with the Tailteann Cup hanging ominously overhead. To finish off a grey day for the Lilywhites, Kevin O’Callaghan was shown red in injury-time for a dangerous high tackle on Joe McElroy. Armagh 2-16 Kildare 0-8

ARMAGH: Blaine Hughes; Greg McCabe, Aaron McKay, Paddy Burns; Peter McGrane, Aidan Forker, Connaire Mackin (0-1); Ciarán Mackin, Stefan Campbell (0-3); Rory Grugan (1-1, one free), Oisín Conaty (0-4), Joe McElroy (0-1); Cian McConville, Conor Turbitt (1-5, three frees, one mark), Andrew Murnin. Subs: Tiernan Kelly for Grugan (ht); Jarly Óg Burns (0-1) for McConville (49 mins); Barry McCambridge for P Burns (54 mins); Jason Duffy for Conaty (63 mins); Aidan Nugent for Turbitt (63 mins)

KILDARE: Mark Donnellan; Shea Ryan, Mick O’Grady, Eoin Doyle; Paddy McDermott, Kevin Flynn (0-1), Jack Sargent; Aaron Masterson, Kevin O’Callaghan; Alex Beirne (0-1), Darragh Kirwan (0-1), Ben McCormack; Paddy Woodgate, Kevin Feely (0-4, three frees), Barry Kelly. Subs: Ryan Burke for S Ryan (26 mins); Daniel Flynn for Woodgate (ht); Luke Killian for Masterson (ht); Niall Kelly (0-1) for McCormack (46 mins); Shane Farrell for Beirne (53 mins)

REFEREE: David Coldrick (Meath)