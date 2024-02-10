Séamus Casey’s late point earns 13-man Wexford a dramatic draw with Offaly

Wexford's Kevin Foley tackles David Nally of Offaly during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1A match at Chadwicks Wexford Park. Photograph: Leah Scholes/Inpho

NHL Division 1A: Wexford 0-20 Offaly 1-17

A last-gasp Séamus Casey point saw Wexford force a dramatic draw with Offaly in an exciting Division 1A game at Wexford Park on Saturday evening.

Offaly had edged themselves into a two-point lead as the game moved into additional time. They looked set to bring off a shock result when 13-man Wexford battled back for a Lee Chin pointed free, with Casey bringing the sides level with less than one minute of the five additional minutes left to play.

Wexford had a chance to snatch a last-second winner but Simon Donohoe saw his point attempt drift wide of the left post, leaving Offaly relieved but still wondering as to how they let two points slip from their grasp.

Wexford were offered a test of character, particularly when they had sub Jack O’Connor, who was only on the pitch two minutes, sent off on a straight red card for interference with a helmet,

READ MORE

More was to follow with Charlie McGuckin following on a second yellow card offence with two minutes of normal time remaining.

Offaly deserved to take both points from this game. Coming off the back of a defeat to Waterford, they played all the quality hurling, showed a huge work-rate, and but for their inaccurate finishing – a total of 14 wides to the home side’s eight – they would have been comfortably in front.

Offaly’s graph rose after a fine start, moving into 0-4 to 0-1 lead inside seven minutes through Brian Duignan, a free and a 65, Ben Conneely and Cillian Kiely. It was Chin’s pointed frees that kept Wexford in contention but it was still Offaly who led 0-11 to 0-9 at the interval.

Little separated the sides until Wexford struck for three unanswered points midway through the second period through Mark Fanning (free), Casey and Chin (free) to lead 0-18 to 0-15 after 60 minutes.

Offaly got a crucial breakthrough with nine minutes remaining when Charlie Mitchell put Duignan in for a goal, and they looked like holding out until Wexford’s late surge.

WEXFORD: M Fanning (0-1, f); N Murphy, C Foley, S Reck; C McGuickin (0-1), D Reck, C Molloy (0-1); C Byrne-Dunbar (0-1), C Hearne; T Kinsella (0-1), L Chin (0-8, 7f), K Foley; C Byrne (0-1), R Lawlor (0-2), S Casey (0-2).

Subs: Jack O’Connor for Kinsella (44 mins), J Byrne (0-1) for C Byrne (56), C Dunbar for Byrne-Dunbar (64), S Donohoe for Hearne (68), Joe O’Connor for Molloy (70).

OFFALY: M Troy; B Conneely (0-1), C Burke, S Bourke; J Sampson, C Kiely (0-3, 2f), K Sampson (0-1); C King, D King (0-2); D Nally, E Kelly, J Clancy (0-1); C Mitchell (0-2), B Duignan (1-7, 4f, 2 65s), A Screeney.

Subs: D Bourke for Clancy, M Watkins for Screeney (both 58 mins), D Ravenhill for Kelly (64).

Referee: S Stack (Dublin).