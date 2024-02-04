Wexford snatch dramatic draw in Kilkenny with late goal

Allianz Hurling League Division 1A: Kilkenny 2-16 Wexford 2-16

This is a snap reaction, detailed match report to follow ...

Wexford salvaged a draw against Kilkenny at UPMC Nowlan Park on Sunday in a dramatic match before 8,224 spectators. It was a good result for the visitors who spent a lot of time chasing the match but in an explosive final quarter, they edged ahead, conceded an apparently fatal goal from a penalty that saw Damien Reck sent off and Kilkenny replacement Billy Drennan, who scored 2-2 off the bench, drill home his second penalty. But Lee Chin set up Cian Byrne for an injury-time equaliser and Drennan was just short with a free, a last chance to win it.

First quarter: Kilkenny began efficiently with a substantial wind at their backs and exploited hesitant defending by the visitors. Early frees by Eoin Cody gave Kilkenny a good start on the scoreboard but Wexford settled and equalised with a Chin free followed by a great ball into the attack from Damien Reck, which Kevin Foley converted. Chin got a great gallop going shortly afterwards but was both blocked and whistled for over carrying. Martin Keoghan and a further free by Cody restored the two-point lead. Kilkenny 0-4, Wexford 0-2

Second quarter: Wexford didn’t score for nearly 15 minutes while Kilkenny built a four-point lead, again from Cody’s dead-ball striking. The wind encouraged a lot of shooting from the home team but not much accuracy and they would hit seven wides in the half. Wexford were undisciplined and gave away frees, which were their opponents’ main source of scores. There were a couple of poor attempts to exploit turnovers from either side – Chin forcing a great free with pressure on debutant Patrick Moylan but then he sent it wide. Wexford shot a couple of good scores from James Byrne and Séamus Casey to stay in touch. Kilkenny 0-9, Wexford 0-5

Third quarter: Wexford got right back into the game after immediately falling five behind. Two frees from Chin plus points from the lively Corey Byrne Dunbar and a whopper from full back Conor Foley, supplied by Conor Hearne, came in an unanswered sequence to leave just a point between the teams. Tomás Kinsella, just on, fizzed a ball across the Kilkenny goalmouth and Casey just failed to connect. But in the 50th minute, Kevin Foley intercepted to send in Casey for a goal and give Wexford the lead for the first time. Replacement Billy Drennan cut the margin a minute later with a free. Kilkenny 0-13, Wexford 1-11

Final quarter: The final quarter was fast and furious. Keoghan beat Eoin Ryan down the right and was pulled down for a penalty, which Drennan converted for a three-point lead, 1-14 to 1-11. Although the Kilkenny defence looked to be holding out well, Wexford kept chipping away and the adventurous Conor Foley finally equalised in the 65th minute, Replacement Kinsella and Adrian Mullen swapped points before what looked like the final curtain came down when Drennan put Billy Ryan clear. Damien Reck unceremoniously took him down to earn a black card, turned red by a previous yellow. Drennan went to the same spot and three up in injury-time, Kilkenny looked home. Two incidents remained however. Chin got to a ball in the right corner and pulled it across for Cian Byrne to scramble to the net. Seconds later David Blanchfield was fouled but Drennan’s free dropped short. Kilkenny 2-16, Wexford 2-16

KILKENNY: E Murphy; T Walsh, D Corcoran, P Moylan; D Blanchfield, R Reid, J Molloy; C Kenny, K Blanchfield (0-1); C Heary (capt), E Cody (0-7, 5f, 1 65), M Keoghan (0-1); H Shine, B Ryan (0-2), A Mullen (0-2).

Subs: C Fogarty for K Blanchfield (48 mins), B Drennan (2-3, 2-0 pens, 2f) for Shine (49), C Buckley for Kenny (66), M Carey for Reid (72).

WEXFORD: M Fanning; E Ryan, N Murphy, C Foley (0-2); C McGuckin, D Reck, C Molloy (0-2); C Byrne Dunbar (0-1), C Hearne; J O’Connor, K Foley (0-1), J Byrne (0-1); R Lawlor, L Chin (capt; 0-4f), S Casey (1-2).

Subs: S Reck for Hearne (41 mins), T Kinsella (0-2) for O’Connor (46), C Byrne (1-1) for Byrne Dunbar (56), C Dunbar for Byrne (64), S Donohoe for K Foley (67).

Referee: T Gleeson (Dublin).