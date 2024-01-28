Division Three wrap: Dominic McEnhill fires Antrim to comfortable win over Limerick

National Football League Division Three: Limerick 2-7 Antrim 2-14

Antrim corner-forward Dominic McEnhill starred with 1-6 as Andy McEntee’s side opened their Allianz Football League Division Three campaign with a victory by seven points in difficult, windy conditions in Mick Neville Park in Rathkeale on Sunday afternoon.

A McEnhill penalty after 21 minutes had boosted the Saffrons into a comfortable six-point lead at the half-time break before Ruairí McCann put Antrim back in the driving seat in the final quarter. Iain Corbett‘s penalty and a Tommy Childs goal had brought Jimmy Lee’s Limerick back within in a point of the visitors.

After McCann’s 56th minute goal put four between the two sides, Antrim scored four of the last five points to ensure Lee’s first competitive game in charge of Limerick resulted in defeat for the Treaty men.

Andy McEntee’s charges had got off to a flying start and were two points ahead inside just three minutes thanks to two quick-fire efforts from Eoin Hynds and goalkeeper Mick Byrne, via a free.

Limerick captain Iain Corbett opened the scoring for the home side five minutes later, but a well-taken team score, finished off by Dermot McAleese had Antrim two up again, before a Peter Nash mark reduced the deficit to the narrowest of margins once more.

Midway through the opening half, Antrim full-forward Niall Burns restored his side’s two-point lead with his first score on his league debut.

McEnhill led by example with three scores in a row thereafter – a free, a penalty, and a superb point from play – to put daylight between the two sides 10 minutes before half time – 1-6 to 0-2 – a lead Limerick managed to reduce to six by half-time.

After the restart, Limerick got the half’s three opening scores to make it a one-point game by the 45th minute with goalkeeper Aaron O’Sullivan (’45), and an Iain Corbett point and penalty swinging the momentum in favour of the hosts.

Antrim grabbed the next three points before Tommy Childs raised the green flag to narrow the deficit to one. Antrim, however, had other ideas and when McGann found the net after the very next attack with a cool finish at the other end, it was the Saffrons’ game to lose, especially after Limerick were temporarily reduced to 14 when Brian O’Sullivan was shown a black card.

Three further points from McEnhill, and a well-taken effort from Ronan Boyle secured the win for the Ulster side.

Limerick: Aaron O’Sullivan (0-1, 45); Tony McCarthy, Sean O’Dea, Brian O’Sullivan; Colm McSweeney, Robbie Childs (0-1), Paul Maher; Tommy Childs (1-1), Tommy Griffin; Iain Corbett (1-2, one penalty), James Naughton, Cillian Fahy (0-1); Barry Coleman, Daniel Daly, Peter Nash (0-1, mark).

Subs: Emmet Rigter for Naughton (27 minutes, injured), Eoin Hurley for Daly (34 minutes), Cathal Downes for Griffin (54 minutes), Andrew Meade for Nash (63 minutes).

Antrim: Michael Byrne (0-2, two frees); Ronan Boyle (0-1), Eunan Walsh, Kavan Keenan; Patrick McBride, Joseph Finnegan, Colm McLarnon; Dermot McAleese (0-1), Patrick McAleer; Cormac McGettigan, Eoin Hynds (0-1), Ruairí McCann (1-2); Marc Jordan, Niall Burns (0-1), Dominic McEnhill (1-6, one penalty, four frees).

Subs: Conor Hand for Boyle (69 minutes), Declan Lynch for McAleese (70 minutes), Benen Kelly for McAleer (72 minutes).

Referee: Sean Lonergan (Tipperary)

Wicklow and manager Oisin McConville lost to Down on Sunday. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Wicklow 0-13 Down 0-18

With the potential of a golden ticket to the All-Ireland Championship up for grabs, Division Three favourites Down got their campaign off to a promising start with a five-point victory over newly-promoted Wicklow in Aughrim on Sunday.

Oisin McConville’s men had the disadvantage of playing into a strong breeze in the first half, so containing Down was the main objective. They did well in that regard and only trailed by three at the break, squandering three goal chances during that spell – the third a close-range effort by Joe Prendergast booted off the line by Down defender Ryan Magill.

Conor Laverty’s side beat Wicklow with speed and accuracy, hitting just two wides in the first half and scoring eight from play, shared between five different players to lead 0-10 to 0-7 at the break.

For Wicklow it was Christopher O’Brien who clocked up five of their first half seven-point tally but they lost him to injury early in the second which cost them dearly.

Three points in the first five minutes after the restart from Pierce Laverty and a brace from Pat Havern increased Down’s lead to six. Kevin Quinn scored a couple of beauties for Wicklow from a mark and a free but Down had an answer for every point and won out 0-18 to 0-13 in the end.

Wicklow: Shane Doyle; Tom Moran, Matt Nolan, Jack Tracey; Joe Prendergast, Patrick O’Keane, Jacques McCall; Dean Healy, Craig Maguire; Christopher O’Brien (0-5, four frees), John Paul Nolan (0-1, free), Cathal Baker; Brian Nesbitt (0-3, two frees), Kevin Quinn (0-4, two frees, one mark), Johnny Carlin.

Subs: Oisin McGraynor for O’Brien (41 mins), Gearoid Murphy for Nolan (47 mins), Declan Doyle for Carlin (53 mins), Darragh Fee for Baker (60 mins).

Down: John O’Hare; Peter Fegan, Pierce Laverty (0-1), Ryan McEvoy; Finn McElroy (0-1), Daniel Guinness (0-4), Paddy McCarthy; Odhran Murdock (0-1), Johny Flynn; Ryan Magill, Liam Kerr (0-3, two frees), James Guinness; Gareth McKibben, Pat Havern (0-6), Oisin Savage (0-1).

Subs: Shealan Johnston for J Guinness (29 mins), Conor McCrickard for McKibben (33 mins), Conor Francis for McElroy (half-time), Rory Mason (0-1) temp sub for Kerr (43 mins), Mason for Savage (53 mins), Niall McPartland for Magill (60 mins).

Referee: Alan Coyle (Westmeath)