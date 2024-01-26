Limerick to face Tipperary on Sunday in aid of Dillon Quirke Foundation

A week before the Allianz Hurling League starts, All-Ireland champions Limerick will face Tipperary in a challenge match on Sunday at FBD Semple Stadium in aid of the Dillon Quirke Foundation.

It will throw in at 2.0 and managers John Kiely and Liam Cahill are expected to name strong teams for the match, which honours the memory of Tipperary’s Dillon Quirke, who died on the field in Thurles playing for his club Clonoulty Rossmore in a championship match in August 2022.

The Dillon Quirke Foundation is a registered charity working to raise awareness of Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS) and fund widespread cardiac screening for young people (aged 12-18) involved in sport.

On average, Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS) takes 100 young lives in Ireland every year. Cardiac screening can help prevent SADS by identifying heart conditions at an early stage before they cause symptoms.

READ MORE

With your help, the Foundation’s aim is to raise awareness and reduce the number of young people dying from SADS through a cardiac screening programme. The Foundation’s hope for Dillon’s legacy is that every young sports athlete, male and female in Ireland, will have mandatory screening for their heart.

Tickets for the match can be purchased on the Tipperary GAA website, https://embed.futureticketing.ie/c/tipperary-gaa/ Card payments will also be accepted at the ground. The match will be streamed on https://www.clubber.ie/ with all proceeds going to the Foundation.

Donations to the Dillon Quirke Foundation can be made on the following link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/d4vp55-dillon-quirke-foundation