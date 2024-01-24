GAA colleges wrap: Ulster University book place in quarter-finals of Sigerson Cup

Ulster University booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Sigerson Cup with a 1-16 to 2-7 come from behind victory over MTU Cork in Abbotstown on Wednesday night.

The Cork students got off to a dream start with early goals from Jack Cahalane and Ryan O’Donovan firing them 2-2 to 0-1 in front inside the opening quarter, but Derry’s Niall Loughlin sparked Ulster University to life in the 16th minute when he responded with a green flag score.

MTU Cork still held a 2-5 to 1-6 at the break, but the visitors managed to add just two further points during the second half.

Conor Cush was top scorer for Ulster University, with the rising Tyrone star finishing the game with 0-5. His county colleague, Darragh Canavan, chipped in with 0-3.

Dublin City University had a comprehensive 0-22 to 0-7 win over TUS Midlands in Athlone.

DCU had the game wrapped up by the turnaround as they led 0-12 to 0-1. The Dublin university had four points on the board before TUS Midlands opened their account through Luke Marren on the quarter hour mark.

But that was to be the home side’s only score of the opening half as the visitors pulled away, with Paraic Hughes, Matthew Costello and Conor Corbett all registering two points in the first period.

Meanwhile, in the Fitzgibbon Cup there were wins for the University of Limerick and Mary Immaculate College Limerick.

UL, who have won the last two Fitzgibbon Cups, were 2-30 to 1-13 winners over TUS Midwest at Maguire Fields, with Tipperary’s Gearoid O’Connor scoring 0-10 for the victors and Galway’s Seán O’Hanlon scoring 1-5 for the victors. Kilkenny’s Ian Byrne netted UL’s second goal while Limerick’s Adam English hit five points.

Kian O’Kelly scored TUS Midwest’s goal, while his fellow Tipperary native Kyle Shelly finished as their scorer in chief with a personal tally of 0-7. UL have now won their first two matches in impressive fashion, after chalking up a 3-25 to 0-14 win over ATU Galway last week, and have already booked their place in the knockout stages as they seek a third successive title.

Mary I were eight points winners at home to University College Cork in their opening game of the competition, 1-25 to 0-20. Tipperary’s Devon Ryan scored 0-9 for Mary I, 0-8 coming from frees, while Limerick’s Shane O’Brien hit 0-5 from play.