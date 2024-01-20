Glen deserved favourites for club All-Ireland but St Brigid’s not without a chance

AIB All-Ireland Club SFC final,

St Brigid’s (Roscommon) v Glen (Derry),

Croke Park, Sunday, 3.30pm,

Live on TG4

There has been a sense of predestination about Glen’s journey from the moment they first emerged from Derry under the direction of Malachy O’Rourke. A nip and tuck defeat by eventual All-Ireland winners Kilcoo two seasons ago was followed last season by the loss to Kilmacud in the All-Ireland final.

In successive years, Glen have avenged those defeats and present this weekend in what promises top be a stormy Croke Park to complete the mission.

Of course, the fact that the past two titles have been won by the previous year’s defeated finalists adds to the perceived momentum behind the Ulster champions but there’s no substantive comfort in that.

Opponents St Brigid’s arrive like intruders into this apparent conformation process.

READ MORE

From one of a range of contenders in Roscommon, they took their chances to win an 18th championship and resume the thread of the dominance that has enabled the club pick up half of this century’s county titles. It’s safe to say, though, that they didn’t set off any alarms until the defeat of All-Ireland experts Corofin in the Connacht final.

In as much as it counted as an ambush, the unexpected win was well conceived and confidently executed. It’s easy to see how St Brigid’s are outsiders but so clear why they are no-hopers in the eyes of many.

Glen have had difficulties along the way but none that have proved fatal. The semi-final in the mists of Newry was a test of anyone’s resolve. For the first three quarters, the Derry club were effortlessly better than Kilmacud but somehow watched as the initiative evaporated and the champions hit back.

All was well that ended well and the redress for last season’s controversial defeat was secured.

That lapse of attention will encourage Jerome Stack and St Brigid’s but they must answer for similar inconsistency in the two most recent matches, starting well, fading in the third quarter before regaining control in the end.

Ben O’Carroll of St Brigid's scores a penalty against Corofin. Photograph: Inpho

Their foot passing has been accurate and effective with Ben O’Carroll at the sharp end of the attack and playing very well but Glen coped very well with Kilmacud before Ryan Dougan, who had been excellent on Paul Mannion, had to go off injured.

O’Rourke’s more recent reassurances about the fitness of Dougan and Jack Doherty sounded a bit wishful but the assumption must be that they will play. The Ulster champions are very capable in defence and Michael Warnock did well on Shane Walsh as well as getting forward in a merited man of the match award.

Ciarán McFaul is a major addition from last year, also bringing lively counterattacking from the back.

Conor Glass is the star turn at centrefield, a sector in which Glen will be expected to have the upper hand but St Brigid’s are not badly equipped either. Shane Cunnane was accounted as the best minor of his Roscommon cohort and Eddie Nolan won’t be as passive as Kilmacud initially were.

Brian Stack has been having a terrific season for St Brigid’s and Roscommon, who he is to captain this year, and the defence around him is sharp and relentless as Corofin discovered.

Ultimately though Glen have been through this before and have never lost sight of the prize.

Verdict: Watty Graham’s Glen