Roscommon power their way to FBD Connacht League title

FBD Insurance Connacht League Final: Roscommon 2-25 Galway 0-13

The outcome was never in any doubt as Roscommon powered their way to a first FBD Connacht League title in five years at the University of Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome in Bekan.

Galway’s development squad were no match for Davy Burke’s largely experienced group, and the winners led from pillar to post in front of a large crowd of 2,237 people.

Roscommon had ended the match as a contest by half-time, leading by 1-14 to 0-6, and they pulled away at their leisure as the second half progressed.

The eventual winners were so comfortable by the interval that they had introduced five substitutes, including All-Star Enda Smith, who scored a second half goal to gloss the final scoreline.

The winners had eased 0-4 to 0-1 clear before flying wing back Eoin McCormack raced through to hit the Galway net in the ninth minute to open the floodgates.

Cathal Heneghan (two points), Ciaran Lennon, Adam McDermott (two points), Dylan Ruane, Niall Higgins and Donie Smith then all shot eye-catching scores.

The Tribesmen were unlucky to see Jack O’Neill rattle the crossbar, but Lee Costello and Cillian Ó Curraoin did raise white flags from open play.

The second half brought little respite for Padraic Joyce’s experimental selection as a rampant Roscommon added 1-11 to their growing tally as both teams made a raft of substitutions.

Galway managed to shoot seven points in response, six of them coming from the stylish Cillian Ó Curraoin, four from frees and one via a well-struck ‘45.

The pick of Roscommon’s scores came from subs Andrew Glennon (two points), Daire Cregg (two points), Senan Lambe and Jack Duggan, whose father Derek wore the primrose and blue with distinction for many years.

Roscommon’s Diarmuid Murtagh marked his 100th appearance by lifting the Paddy Francis Dwyer Cup.

Roscommon: C Carroll; P Gavin, L Glennon, C Keogh; N Higgins (0-1), E Flynn, E McCormack (1-0); K Doyle, D Ruane (0-3, one mark); C Connolly (0-1), D Murtagh (0-1, one free), C Lennon (0-2); A McDermott (0-2), C Heneghan (0-3), C Cox (0-2, two frees).

Subs used: E Smith (1-0) for Murtagh; A Glennon (0-2) for Cox; D Smith (0-3, two frees) for Connolly; N Daly for McCormack; D Kenny (0-1) for Keogh; C Lavin for Carroll; D Murray for Glennon; J Duggan (0-1) for McDermott; S Lambe (0-1) for Heneghan; C Walsh for Flynn; D Cregg (0-2, one free) for Doyle;

Galway: O Burke; L Boyle, B Mannion, D Varley; C Monaghan, J Kirrane, D O’Flaherty; C Brady, C Darcy (0-1); R Monaghan, A Ó Laoi (0-1, one free), J O’Neill; L Costello (0-1), C Power, C Ó Curraoin (0-9, seven frees, ‘45).

Subs used: R Cunningham for O’Neill; D Kilcommins for Flaherty; G Davoren for Ó Laoi; D Hunt for C Monaghan; S McGrath for Costello; M Colleran for Power; C Rafferty for Brady;

Referee: M McGirl (Leitrim)