Donegal’s Jim McGuinness given eight-week suspension for fielding ineligible player

Donegal are expected to challenge an eight-week suspension proposed on their senior football manager Jim McGuinness for playing an ineligible player in last Wednesday’s McKenna Cup win over Armagh.

The suspension, if imposed, would see McGuinness miss most of Donegal’s National Football League campaign.

Finbarr Roarty was only 17 when he lined out in Donegal’s McKenna Cup win over Armagh in Ballybofey last Wednesday night and so is ineligible to play senior intercounty football this season.

Roarty, who is from the same club as McGuinness – Naomh Conaill, has since turned 18 but the rule book states a player must be 18 by January 1st of that year to play.

Roarty has been recommended for a two-week ban but the eight-week suspension proposed on McGuinness is almost certain to spark a challenge from Donegal, with county board officials meeting on Monday night to discuss their response to the disciplinary news which they received from Ulster GAA disciplinary chiefs earlier in the day.

McGuinness has been hit with the ban because he is deemed to be the ‘person in charge of the team in which the breach was committed.’

Donegal have also forfeited the points from the win over Armagh, but that will be the least of their concerns as this setback could derail much of their Division Two league campaign.

One of Donegal’s main objectives in the first part of the season is to get promotion to Division One, but the absence of McGuinness for eight weeks would see him miss the first five rounds of the National League – against Cork, Cavan, Fermanagh, Armagh, and Louth.

McGuinness is only a matter of weeks back in the role as Donegal manager having returned to manage his native county for a second stint. He led Donegal to All-Ireland glory in 2012.

Donegal have played just two McKenna games since his return – beating both Armagh and Tyrone.