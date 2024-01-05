Leaking of Clarinbridge players’ document ‘disappointing’, says TJ Brennan

Clarinbridge's TJ Brennan is tackled by James Regan and Cathal Burke of St Thomas at Pearse Stadium, Galway on December 5th, 2021. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Galway defender TJ Brennan has revealed his disappointment that the players’ charter drawn up at his club, Clarinbridge, became the subject of national headlines.

A document setting out 11 separate requirements of panel members “before we sign up for 2024″ was shared extensively on social media in late November and prompted a national discussion.

Among the list of rules, it was stated that “anyone planning trips to Australia/America and Canada etc for the summer can’t be part of the senior panel for 2024″.

Clarinbridge

It was also directed that holidays were not to be taken between June and October “unless approved by management and the leadership group”. According to the document, “unapproved holidays means suspension or removal from panel”.

READ MORE

There would be the same punishment for “unapproved drinking” between June and October, while “no other sporting commitments past June”, including golf, were to be permitted.

It was subsequently reported that the document was player-led following a meeting between players and management after the 2023 season. Former All-Ireland club champions Clarinbridge, who contested the 2021 Galway final, were beaten by Loughrea at the semi-final stage in 2022 and at the quarter-final stage in 2023.

Speaking at a promotion organised by sponsors Electric Ireland in advance of the Camogie Third Level and GAA Higher Education Championships, UL student Brennan said it was disappointing principally that the document leaked out.

“We were just trying to improve ourselves on the given year and obviously it was never meant to leave the group, and that’s probably the most disappointing part of the whole thing,” said Brennan, a Leinster finalist with Galway last summer.

“It took on a bit of a whirlwind and I think that’s water under the bridge now but disappointed it came out all the same.”

Various GAA figures and commentators were critical of the charter, interpreting it as an attempt by management to restrict the players’ lifestyles. Asked what lessons he took from the episode, Brennan shrugged.

“I think the lessons out of the whole thing was to just lay low and not bring on any more unneeded attention that was there,” he said. “Look, just keep a low profile really.”

As for the amount of attention that the document received, Brennan said he was shocked.

“Disappointed it got out but never thought it would go as far as it went, personally,” he said. “Look, it’s gone now. It’s under the bridge and you just move on.”