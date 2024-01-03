GAA round-up: Encouraging starts for Mickey Harte and Jim McGuinness

Early days of course but encouraging signs nonetheless for Mickey Harte and Jim McGuinness upon their returns to Ulster football fare.

Harte’s departure from Louth was the story of the closed season and the Tyrone legend got Project Derry off to a positive start with a 0-15 to 1-10 McKenna Cup win over Cavan.

The back to back Ulster champions naturally experimented and while debutants Ruairi Forbes and Donncha Gilmore got on the scoresheet, the experience of Shane McGuigan was required late on.

Like his Slaughtneil clubmate Chrissy McKaigue, McGuigan came on in the second-half and weighed in with two important points.

The first of those McGuigan scores was a terrific effort that struck the crossbar so the damage could have been even worse from a Cavan perspective.

Not that Raymond Galligan was overly disappointed with his own first competitive outing as Cavan boss. They trailed by three points at half-time as Paul Cassidy led the Derry charge but Cavan fought back impressively and took the lead in the third quarter, 1-7 to 0-9.

Half-time substitute Gerard Smith’s 42nd minute goal left Cavan one ahead and they were tied with 20 minutes to go before Derry pulled clear.

Harte was without his Glen players and injured goalkeeper Odhran Lynch so Jack Cassidy made his debut in goals and Cahir McMonagle took his chance with a point shortly after coming on to help seal Derry’s win.

It was more emphatic in Ballybofey where McGuinness and Donegal enjoyed a 3-16 to 1-6 trouncing of Armagh.

Donegal manager Jim McGuinness. Photograph: Lorcan Doherty/Inpho

Just shy of 4,000 turned out at MacCumhaill Park for the start of McGuinness’ second stint as boss and they were rewarded with a clinical display.

An early Michael Langan goal and a second from Kevin McGettigan left Donegal 2-6 to 1-3 up at half-time. Oisin Gallen added a goal after the restart, as well as a series of points, as Donegal cruised to victory.

David Garland’s second-half goal, and a strong individual display by Ryan McAnespie, helped Monaghan defeat Antrim 1-15 to 0-13.

All-Ireland runners-up Kerry dished out a trashing in Munster’s McGrath Cup, defeating Tipperary by 3-20 to 0-10.

Former captain Joe O’Connor was back from a cruciate lay-off and was among the goalscorers as the Kingdom built on a 2-7 to 0-7 half-time lead.

Dylan Geaney and Killian Spillane netted in the opening half while O’Connor added Kerry’s third early in the second-half. There was a cameo from Seanie O’Shea too who struck six points after coming on.

In the other McGrath Cup game, goalscorers Mark Cronin and Conor Corbett struck 2-5 between them as Cork beat Clare 2-14 to 0-8.

Kildare will play Wexford in Saturday’s O’Byrne Cup quarter-final after their 2-17 to 0-10 win over Carlow. Niall Kelly has been recalled to the Lilywhites set-up and struck two first-half points while Shane O’Sullivan and Paddy Woodgate grabbed the goals.

Offaly fought back from a two-point half-time deficit to beat Laois 1-11 to 0-12. Dylan Hyland’s 47th minute goal was crucial. It was Declan Kelly’s first win as manager and their dubious reward is a home date with Dublin on Saturday.