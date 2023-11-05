All-Ireland champions Cork lead the way with eight camogie All-Stars

All-Ireland senior champions Cork make up the majority of this year’s All-Stars with eight members of their panel recognised on the list for 2023.

Cork captain Amy O’Connor is joined in the All-Star forward line by Katrina Mackey and Hannah Looney with defensive trio Libby Coppinger, Meabh Cahalane and Laura Treacy also named. Cork’s Amy Lee is in goals. held a solid defensive line in front of fellow teammate Amy Lee in goals.

The final Cork All-Star was awarded to Saoirse McCarthy in the middle of the field. Cork boss Matthew Twomey was also recognised as manager of the year.

All-Ireland Championship finalists Waterford picked up three All-Stars of their own, with Vikki Falconer named at corner-back, Lorraine Bray in midfield and Beth Carton at centre-forward. Carton was also named senior camogie player of the year, an award decided by her fellow players.

Senior semi-finalists Tipperary claimed two awards with Karen Kennedy taking the number five with forward Cáit Devine also named an All-Star.

The last two positions on the team were awarded to Galway’s Róisín Black and 2022 All-Ireland champions Kilkenny’s Denise Gaule at half-forward.

PwC Camogie All-Stars: Amy Lee (Cork), Vikki Falconer (Waterford), Libby Coppinger (Cork), Róisín Black (Galway), Karen Kennedy (Tipperary), Laura Treacy (Cork), Méabh Cahalane (Cork), Saoirse McCarthy (Cork), Lorraine Bray (Waterford), Hannah Looney (Cork), Beth Carton (Waterford), Denise Gaule (Kilkenny), Cáit Devane (Tipperary), Amy O’Connor (Cork), Katrina Mackey (Cork)

PwC Soaring Stars: Niamh Gribbin (Derry), Niamh Quinn (Derry), Claire Coffey (Meath), Sophia Payne (Meath), Lauren McKenna (Derry), Aoife Ní Chaiside (Derry), Ellen Casey (Clare), Dervla O’Kane (Derry), Aoife Minogue (Meath), Mairéad McNicholl (Derry), Áine McAllister (Derry), Amy Gaffney (Meath), Aoife Shaw (Derry), Caoimhe Cahill (Clare), Jean Kelly (Tipperary).

PwC GPA Camogie Player of the Year: Beth Carton (Waterford). PwC GPA Intermediate Player of the Year: Áine McAllister (Derry). PwC GPA Premier Junior Player of the Year: Ellen Casey (Clare)

PwC Camogie Manager of the Year: Matthew Twomey (Cork)