Derry SFC final: Glen make it three-in-a-row as they pull away in second half

Glen players celebrate Cathal Mulholland's goal during the Derry SFC Final against O'Donovan Rossa at Celtic Park. Photograph: Evan Logan/Inpho

Derry SFC final: Glen 1-13 O’Donovan Rossa 0-7

Derry champions Glen made it three-in-a-row after a powerful second-half showing helped them dispense of Magherafelt by nine points at Celtic Park.

The two sides could not be separated with the half-time scoreboard reading 0-5 apiece, but an early goal soon after the restart proved the catalyst for an, in the end, convincing Glen win.

The champions led 0-2 to 0-1 early on after Ciarán McFaul’s monster effort of a point and Eunan Mulholland dropping the shoulder, beating his man and tapping over.

But in a very cagey and defensive opening half, underdogs Magherafelt impressed best early on and four consecutive points handed Damian Barton’s side a 0-5 to 0-2 lead after 20 minutes.

READ MORE

Cormac Murphy curled an effort just inside the post to ignite the Magherfelt spree before Derry full back Eoin McEvoy found a rare pocket of space and pointed. Shane Heavron’s left-footed free followed by a Paddy McLarnon point left the Rossas with an unexpected three-point lead.

But the holders finished the half the strongest, with two Eunan Mulholland points sandwiched by a Danny Tallon free to leave the two sides level at five apiece at the break.

Perhaps the biggest headline of a quiet first 30 minutes was the injury to Derry goalkeeper Odhrán Lynch, who limped off after 23 minutes.

Cathal Mulholland poked home a 32nd-minute goal which ultimately proved crucial to the Watty’s win. The Ulster champions found a winning gear as Magherafelt failed to sustain their first-half intensity, scoring only twice in a disappointing second-half showing.

With as many as ten men all scoring for Malachy O’Rourke’s men, including man of the match Eunan Mulholland with three points, Glen once again proved themselves as kingpins in Derry.

The Derry champions will meet Antrim’s Cargin in next weekend’s Ulster Championship as they look to defend their provincial title.

GLEN: C Bradley (0-1); M Warnock, R Dougan, C Carville (0-1); E Mulholland (0-3), C McFaul (0-1), C Mulholland (1-0); C Glass (0-1) E Bradley (0-3, two frees); E Doherty, J Doherty (0-1), C Convery; D McDermott, D Tallon (0-1, one free), C McGuckian (0-1).

Subs: C McLarnon for O Lynch (23 mins); T Flanagan for C Mulholland (36); J McDermott for C Convery (47); S O’Hara for D Tallon (60).

MAGHERAFELT: O Lynch; S McErlain, J McErlain, G Lupari; C McCluskey, E McEvoy (0-1), C Herron; D Heavron, D Higgins; S McGuckin (0-2, two frees), R Lennox, P McLarnon (0-1); C Murphy (0-1), S Heavron (0-2, two frees), R Walls.

Subs: C Kearns for R Walls (37 mins); J Murray for S McGuckin (48); E McGuckin for R Lennox (56); F Duffin for G Lupari (57).

Referee: Benny Quinn (Lavey).