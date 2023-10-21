Weekend Gaelic games previews: 16 county finals are down for decision

Alex Gavin of Ballyboden St Enda's in action against Darragh Rooney of St Jude's during the Dublin SFC semi-final at Parnell Park. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Saturday

Leitrim SHC: Carrick Hurling v Cluainín Iomáint, Carrick-on-Shannon, 4.0; Mayo SHC final: Ballyhaunis v Tooreen, Ballyhaunis, 4.0

Leinster club SFC round 1: Éire Óg (Carlow) v St Joseph’s (Laois), Netwatch Cullen Park, 7.0

Turlough O’Brien has Éire Óg back in Leinster after three years after an authoritative win over Tinryland. Michael Dempsey brings Joseph’s to town on the back of a low-scoring Laois final. Verdict: Éire Óg

Hurling/Shinty international: Ireland v Scotland, Páirc Esler, Newry, 2.45 [TG4 YouTube channel]

Internationals return for first time since before Covid. Ireland have strengthened this year’s selection after some poor defeats and captained by Neil McManus, can record a first win in nine years. Verdict: Ireland

Sunday

Armagh SFC: Crossmaglen Rangers v Clan na Gael, Box-It Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 4.15

Crossmaglen’s strike rate has been a bit intermittent of late – just four titles in eight years, as opposed to 22 in 27 – but the blend of generations from current star Rian O’Neill to veterans Jamie Clarke and Aaron Kernan is potent enough to see off Stefan Campbell’s Clan na Gael. Verdict: Crossmaglen Rangers

Cavan SFC: Kingscourt Stars v Gowna, Kingspan Breffni, 4.0

Champions Gowna, driven by Ryan Donohoe, delivered their best display of the season in the semi-final dismantling of Crosserlough, having given them an early lead. They’ll be favoured to beat Kingscourt, who haven’t won the title since 2015, but who have Meath shooter Jordan Morris on board. Verdict: Gowna

Clare SHC final: Clonlara v Crusheen, Cusack Park, 2.0

Two relatively novel finalists, with just three final appearances between them in the last 10 years, and Clonlara favoured to win a first title in 15 years. Earlier in the season, they were big winners against Crusheen, albeit the latter will have a stronger selection this weekend. Clonlara could be considered to have underachieved on their talent and Crusheen, who were back-to-back winners 11 years ago, are the type of team that can exploit that. But on the evidence so far the favourites with their pillars of experience in John Conlon and the Galvins, can vindicate their status. Verdict: Clonlara

Donegal SFC: Gaoth Dobhair v Naomh Conaill, Ballybofey, 4.0

Naomh Conaill made good on their ambush of St Eunan’s a year ago to defeat them again in this season’s semi-final and reach another final, a seventh, to defend their crown. Gaoth Dobhair are on the cusp of topping the roll of honour and have the experience of the McGees and Odhrán MacNiallais, but Ethan Harkin represented the younger generation well with 1-5. Naomh Conaill know their way around these occasions and have plenty of county talent, past and present, to see them through. Verdict: Naomh Conaill

Down SHC final: Portaferry v Ballycran, Páirc Esler, Newry, 4.0

A sixth successive final between the pair with holders Portaferry likely winners. Verdict: Portaferry

Dublin SFC: Kilmacud Crokes v Ballyboden St Enda’s, Parnell Park, 4.0

Raheny’s brilliant semi-final display came with a suspicion that the champions may be experiencing metal fatigue after going around the clock twice since 2021, but Paul Mannion plus goals from Luke Ward and Hugh Kenny kept them afloat. Ballyboden have been hit-and-miss in that they have yet to produce a sustained performance. Having said that, their intermittent delivery has been impressive and they burst back into their semi-final against a toothless looking Jude’s to push a shrinking four-point margin back out to 13. Alex Gavin at wing back catches the eye with his pace and the quality of his attacking play. They’ll need closer to an hour’s performance but can win. Verdict: Ballyboden St Enda’s

Fermanagh SFC: Derrygonnelly Harps v Erne Gaels Belleek, Brewster Park, 2.0

Erne Gaels avenged last year’s final defeat in this month’s semi-finals and are after a first title in over 40 years. Derrygonnelly are seasoned and have the edge. Verdict: Derrygonnelly Harps

Kildare SFC: Celbridge v Naas, Netwatch Dr Cullen Park, 4.0

Despite being regular contenders in the championship, Celbridge have just the one title from 15 years ago. They are in good form though and gave a great display beating Athy in the semi-final. Well balanced with county experience in defence with Mick O’Grady, Kevin O’Callaghan flying at centrefield and former Kildare forward Paddy Brophy in fine fettle. Naas seek a three-in-a-row, unachieved by anyone since the 1950s. They have Darragh Kirwan back fit but have laboured this season. A shock of sorts could be on the cards. Verdict: Celbridge

Louth SFC: St Mary’s, Ardee v Naomh Mairtin, Dowdallshill, 3.30

Last three titles between them but champions Ardee are in better form this year than Sam Mulroy’s Naomh Mairtin. Verdict: St Mary’s Ardee

Monaghan SFC: Inniskeen v Scotstown, Clones, 3.30

Inniskeen have had a promising side for a while but this is a first final in over 30 years and they have to go back 75 for a last win. John McEntee has mobilised them nicely for this encounter with Scotstown, who carry the opposite experience – an 11th straight final (six titles) – and survived an ummm, bruising semi-final against Corduff, so there’s life in them yet. Verdict: Scotstown

Roscommon SFC: St Brigid’s v Boyle, Dr Hyde Park, 2.30

Boyle are back trying to bridge the gap to 1927 thanks to Donie Smith’s late scores against Pearses but on the basis of their big win over Roscommon Gaels in the other semi-final, Brigid’s are unlikely to prove accommodating. Verdict: St Brigid’s

Sligo SFC: Coolera Strandhill v St Molaise Gaels, Markievicz Park, 3.15

Coolera have great experience throughout the team, including former Dublin dual player Ross O’Carroll as well as Keelan Cawley and Niall Murphy. St Molaise have had a good first season out of intermediate but this may be a stretch. Verdict: Coolera Strandhill

Tipperary SFC: Clonmel Commercials v JK Brackens, FBD Semple Stadium, 3.30

Commercials, the dominant force in Tipperary, can join Fethard at the top of the roll of honour by winning here. JK Brackens will hope to outperform the walloping they took in the 2019 final but they are unlikely to derail the champions. Verdict: Clonmel Commercials

Wicklow SFC: Blessington v Rathnew, Aughrim, 2.30

Champions two years ago, Blessington have recovered from a lacklustre start to the campaign but will need missile defence systems in order against James Stafford, who knocked in a couple of goals in the semi-final against Tinahely. Verdict: Blessington

Leinster club SFC round 1: Tullamore (Offaly) v Summerhill (Meath), O’Connor Park, 2.0

Tullamore’s underwhelming record in Leinster was nearly transformed against Naas two years ago but a late goal saw them off. This is certainly within their compass, especially as Summerhill are just coming off a first Meath title in 10 years. Verdict: Tullamore

St Loman’s (Westmeath) v Shelmaliers (Wexford), TEG Cusack Park, 2.0

Despite their good showing two years ago in Leinster, Shelmaliers’ one-week turnaround doesn’t leave them best prepared against a well seasoned Loman’s. Verdict: St Loman’s