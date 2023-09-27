Pádraic Maher will not be a part of Tipperary hurling management in 2024

Pádraic Maher will not be part of the Tipperary senior hurling management team in 2024.

The former Tipp captain, who is currently in charge of his native Thurles Sarsfields, has had to step away from Liam Cahill’s Premier County managerial set-up due to work commitments.

At a meeting, held remotely, by Tipperary GAA on Wednesday night, several of the county’s managerial teams for next season were ratified – including the senior hurling side which will see Cahill remain at the helm with a backroom team again including Michael Bevans, Declan Laffan and TJ Ryan.

“Due to unforeseen changes in his work circumstances, 2023 Senior hurling selector Padraic Maher will not be in a position to continue in the role for 2024,” confirmed Tipperary GAA.

Brendan Cummins will be staying on as Tipp under-20 hurling boss while James Woodlock remains the Premier County’s minor hurling manager.

Tipp are still on the lookout for a senior football manager to replace David Power, but confirmed on Wednesday night that Niall Fitzgerald would remain on as under-20 football boss, while the joint managerial ticket of Michael Donnellan and Shane Hennessy will manage the county’s minor footballers in 2024.