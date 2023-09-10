Rory Gallagher debarred from coaching teams by Ulster Council

Former Derry manager Rory Gallagher has been debarred from coaching teams by the Ulster Council of the GAA until the province’s investigation into allegations of domestic abuse against him have concluded.

Gallagher stepped down from his role with Derry after these allegations became public on social media last May.

Media reports that Gallagher was involved in club activity prompted the move in the wake of Ulster GAA commissioning an independent report on the allegations.

In a statement, released on Sunday night the province said: “Ulster GAA wish to confirm that Mr Rory Gallagher has been temporarily debarred, without prejudice, from the GAA until the Ulster GAA Safeguarding Panel conclude their work. We will not be making any further comment on these matters at this time.”

Gallagher was replaced by Derry assistant manager Ciarán Meenagh for the remainder of the campaign, which concluded in defeat by Kerry in July’s All-Ireland semi-final. The county have yet to make a decision on their manager for next season.